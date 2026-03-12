Victoria Mboko impressed with a strong run to the Indian Wells quarter-final, though her campaign was ultimately ended by world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday.

World No 10 Mboko had produced some impressive performances during her debut appearance in Tennis Paradise, with her round-four win over sixth seed Amanda Anisimova perhaps the highlight of her time in the desert.

However, her singles campaign drew to a close inside Stadium 1 against Sabalenka, with the world No 1 ultimately too strong in a 7-6(0), 6-4 triumph.

Defeat for the Canadian brings an end to her time in Indian Wells, having previously exited the women’s doubles event.

Mboko also reached the quarter-final of the doubles tournament, partnered with close friend Mirra Andreeva, though the two were beaten by fifth seeds Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic.

Here, we look at the prize money and ranking points earned by Mboko in Indian Wells.

What ranking points did Mboko earn?

Sizable ranking points are on offer in Indian Wells, with this year’s women’s singles champion set to take home a staggering 1,000 points for their ranking.

However, Mboko will also be well-rewarded for her campaign.

The Canadian guaranteed herself 10 ranking points by entering the draw in round two — after a round one bye — and victories in round two, round three, and round four have significantly boosted her points haul.

After her quarter-final exit, Mboko will take home 215 ranking points for reaching the last eight, and is projected to hold 3,351 points next Monday, according to the Live WTA Rankings.

Mboko is provisionally up one place to a career-high of world No 9 in the WTA Rankings, and she will officially achieve this ranking next Monday unless 14th seed Linda Noskova lifts the title.

Meanwhile, both she and Andreeva will earn 215 points in the WTA Doubles Rankings after their run to the last eight.

What prize money did Mboko earn?

Indian Wells is one of the most prestigious events on the WTA calendar, and big prize money is on offer — with this year’s men’s and women’s singles stars both set to take home $1,151,380.

Entering the draw in the second round, Mboko guaranteed herself at least $36,110 in winnings, with $61,865 for reaching the third round, and then $105,720 for reaching the fourth round.

However, by reaching the last eight in Tennis Paradise, the 19-year-old will ultimately take home a payout of $193,645 for her singles campaign.

Meanwhile, she and Andreeva will take home $66,570 for their run to the doubles quarter-final.

Doubles prize money is split between the two players, meaning Mboko will take home $33,285 in winnings for her exploits.

From her singles and doubles campaigns, Mboko will take home a total of $226,930 in prize money from Indian Wells.

The Canadian is set to return to action at the Miami Open next week, having made her debut at the WTA 1000 event twelve months ago.

