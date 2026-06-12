Victoria Mboko has shared an update after it was revealed she had withdrawn from Wimbledon due to the injury she suffered at the Queen’s Club Championships.

World No 9 Mboko teamed up with tennis icon Serena Williams in doubles at Queen’s Club, and the pair won their opening match on Tuesday. It was Williams’ first match since the 2022 US Open.

The following day, Mboko was forced to retire in her opening singles match at the grass-court WTA 500 event against Karolina Pliskova.

When Pliskova was serving with a 6-2, 3-4 lead in the second set, Mboko slipped on the grass and suffered a nasty fall. She was unable to continue having injured her left knee.

The Canadian pulled out of the doubles event before her and Williams’ scheduled second round match on Thursday.

On Friday, Mboko withdrew from Wimbledon, which is due to start in just over two weeks.

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In a post on Instagram, Mboko revealed she had sustained an MCL injury as she confirmed she would miss the rest of the grass season.

“Hi everyone — I wanted to provide a quick update given everything that has happened in the past 36 hours,” Mboko wrote.

“Unfortunately, my fall on Wednesday caused an injury to the MCL on my left knee, which sadly means I will miss the remainder of the grass season. This unfortunately means Wimbledon too, a tournament I had been so looking forward to playing this year.

“I am receiving the best medical care and my team and I are focused on a return to court as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent messages of support, I am so grateful to you all!”

The 19-year-old went on to thank Williams for the opportunity to play doubles with her.

“Lastly, thank you @serenawilliams for giving me this incredible opportunity to play alongside you,” Mboko added.

“I learnt so much from you and am so sorry our tournament came to an end prematurely, but I hope we can play together again soon and finish what we started.”

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