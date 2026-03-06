Victoria Mboko’s ranking did not earn her direct entry into the elite events in the women’s game this time last year, but now she is continuing to make a move through the top 10.

The Canadian superstar will not toast her 20th birthday until August, but she is already one of the biggest stars in the women’s game after her breakthrough win at her home tournament last year.

Mboko beat Naomi Osaka in the final of the Canadian Open to transform her young career and while there was plenty of pressure on Mboko after that win, she has maintained her progress.

After breaking into the top 200 of the WTA Rankings in February of last year, it took Mboko just 357 days to secure her place in the top 10.

The 19-year-old became the fastest player to achieve that feat since three-time major champion Jennifer Capriati in 1990.

Now she has moved up to No 9 in the live rankings after winning her opening match against Kimberly Birrell in the Indian Wells Open.

Mboko’s 6-4 7-6(5) win was hard fought, with the young Canadian pushed all the way in a tight contest, with the teenager insisting she is keeping a level head despite her impressively rapid rise up the rankings.

“I’m a person who always likes to take it day by day, whether I win or lose,” said Mboko.

“There are a lot of girls who are playing really great tennis, and I’m really thankful to be where I am. It’s a nice feeling, but there’s still a lot more to learn.

“When I step on the court, I try to just see them as playing another person.

“Anything can, of course, happen. You just have to believe in yourself. Of course, after the match, you kind of start to realize their accomplishments, and they’ve had so many great feats, so it’s really fun to share the court with them.”

Former WTA Tour player Nathalie Tauziat is working with Mboko and the youngster praised the impact she has had on her game.

“I feel like she’s trying to work with what I have to my advantage and not trying to kind of make me play like her,” added Mboko, as she spoke about her coach.

“It’s nice for her to give her outlook on it because she was a former player and she has a different perspective.”

With limited ranking points to defend from this time last year, Mboko has a big chance to make even more progress into the top 10 over the course of the current event at Indian Wells and then at the WTA 1000 Miami Open later this month.

