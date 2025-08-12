Victoria Mboko has revealed how her family’s inspirational story provides her with extra desire to succeed following her breakout run at the Canadian Open.

Teen star Mboko stunned the tennis world with her thrilling run to a first WTA Tour title in Montreal, her run culminating in a dramatic three-set triumph over Naomi Osaka in the final.

Osaka was one of four Grand Slam champions beaten by the Canadian during her breakout run, with Mboko also beating Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina during the tournament.

Victory has propelled the 18-year-old up to a new career-high ranking of world No 24, up from her previous high of 85th.

The 18-year-old’s success has been supported by loving parents Cyprien Mboko and Godee Kitadi, whose incredible story is one for the ages.

They fled war-torn Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1999 and moved to the Americas, initially settling in Montreal before moving to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mboko was born in Charlotte in August 2006, before her family relocated to Burlington, Ontario, later that year.

The youngest of four children, all of whom have played tennis at some stage, Mboko has cemented her place as one of the most exciting stars to watch on the WTA in the years to come.

And, speaking to CTV National News, the 18-year-old opened up about how she wanted to repay her parents.

“They made so many sacrifices to come to a new country, learning new languages, to rebuild a new life for me and my siblings,” said Mboko.

“I think growing up, I was always aware of [my family’s journey]. I think I made more of an effort to try and better myself to make [their sacrifice] worth it.”

Mboko’s parents and wider family were present across her Canadian Open campaign, and were courtside as she rallied from a set down to beat former world No 1 Osaka in the final.

She added: “Having people who know who you are, it’s very important at tournaments.

“Even in life, as I advance in my career, to have great people around me that can make me feel like me and can make me feel comfortable as well.”

The Canadian was battling with a wrist injury throughout the final few matches of her Canadian Open campaign, and has pulled out of the Cincinnati Open as a result.

However, Mboko will return to action at the US Open, where she is set to be seeded in just her third Grand Slam main draw appearance.

The 18-year-old has never competed at the US Open as a senior, and had never played a Grand Slam main draw match until the French Open this summer.

Mboko came through qualifying to reach the third round of Roland Garros on her major debut, and reached the second round of Wimbledon as a lucky loser.

