Victoria Mboko’s post-Canadian Open struggles are showing no sign of slowing down, with the teen star handed her latest opening-round exit at the Wuhan Open on Monday.

The 19-year-old soared into prominence at her home WTA 1000 event in Montreal earlier this summer, defeating four Grand Slam champions — Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka — on her way to a memorable triumph.

However, Mboko sustained a wrist injury during her run and, after withdrawing from Cincinnati, was handed consecutive opening-round defeats to Barbora Krejcikova at the US Open, and then to Anastasia Potapova at the China Open.

Now, the Canadian’s wait for a first win since Montreal continues, with ninth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova easing her way to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Mboko on Monday night at the final WTA 1000 event of 2025.

Did Mboko earn any prize money for her campaign?

There is big prize money at stake in Wuhan this year, with this year’s eventual champion set to receive a staggering $596,000 in winnings.

However, Mboko received significantly less following her opening-round loss to world No 11 Alexandrova.

The 19-year-old will be awarded $16,860 after her exit, as will every other player beaten in the opening round of the tournament on Monday and Tuesday.

Prior to Wuhan, Mboko had earned $1,340,500 for 2025, $752,275 of which came from her Montreal triumph.

Did Mboko earn any ranking points for her campaign?

An astonishing 1,000 ranking points are available for this year’s champion in Wuhan — the same total Mboko won at the Canadian Open back in August.

However, the teenager will take home significantly fewer points here.

Falling in her opening match, Mboko earns just 10 points for her efforts in Wuhan.

With points to defend from a smaller event she competed in this week back in 2024, the Canadian is now projected to drop 22 points to 1,806 points when the WTA Rankings update post-tournament.

Currently at 24th in the world, Mboko will be leapfrogged in the WTA Rankings by world No 25 Jelena Ostapenko if the Latvian wins her opening match in Wuhan.

It will also be possible for a string of other players in the 56-player draw to overtake Mboko, should they go deep at the tournament.

