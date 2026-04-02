The father of Jannik Sinner’s new doubles partner Zizou Bergs has given a “wait and see” verdict on whether the Italian will also feature in the singles’ draw.

Having become just the 13th player to win the Sunshine Double in the same year, the ATP 1000 tournament in Monaco is next on Sinner’s calendar but there are suggestions he may skip the tournament having competed in the Miami final on March 29.

The current No 2 suggested he would think over his entry, which is also a switch to clay, but he will at least be in Monte Carlo having been on the entry list for the doubles tournament with Zizou Bergs.

Bergs’ father Koen suggested Sinner’s place in the doubles tournament was not a confirmation he would also play singles.

“We know that Jannik will decide whether to actually play doubles or not,” he told Ubitennis. “He’s just won the Sunshine Double, so it’s possible he wants to rest a bit.

“On the other hand, he could gain a lot of points since he didn’t take part last year. We’ll wait and see—there’s still time to understand what he’ll decide.”

Sinner himself said the most important factor was recovery, although the 1000 points on offer could tempt him.

“For me, now the most important is to recover, enjoy this moment, and I don’t have a lot of time to adjust, playing on clay, if I want to play Monaco,” he said after the Miami final.

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“So let’s see. You know, for me, I just try to enjoy also these moments and not thinking too much. You know, I have always been someone who thinks in a very present moment. I don’t look in front, but I also don’t look backwards.

“Whatever comes, comes. I’m very happy about these couple of tournaments, and now a new chapter starts with the clay again. Let’s see how it goes.”

As for how the matchup came about, Bergs revealed it was Sinner who reached out to his son and states that “Zizou would never have dared to ask

“Zizou and Jannik first played each other at the Paris Masters 1000 last year. This year they trained together in Indian Wells and afterwards Jannik asked him to play doubles together in Monte Carlo.

“Zizou would never have dared to ask Sinner, so he was quite surprised. I think Jannik likes Zizou’s attitude and personality.”

Sinner won the aforementioned match in Paris, beating Bergs 6-4, 6-2 in what is their only meeting so far.

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