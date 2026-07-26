Alex de Minaur has never made it past the quarter final of a grand slam.

After a quiet few weeks following the culmination of Wimbledon, the North American hardcourt swing is finally set to get underway at the Washington Open.

The road to the US Open officially begins in the American capital and it allows the players to gear up for back-to-back Masters events at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open.

Only three of the top 10 on the ATP Tour are playing the Washington Open, with Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz and top seed Alex de Minaur signing up for the event.

Despite its ATP 500 status, there have been some blockbuster first round matches draw at the tournament.

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De Minaur, despite his top seeding, has been given a very tough draw against wildcard Stefanos Tsitsipas in round one.

That’s a tough first round match for any top player, but very much so for de Minaur, who has a wretched head-to-head record against the Greek star.

The Australian has lost 12 of his 13 matches against Tsitsipas, with his only victory against the Greek coming at the Acapulco Open in 2024.

The star lost in straight sets to Tsitsipas this year at the Miami Open to mark his 12th defeat to the current World No 50.

Elsewhere, Fritz has been drawn against Zizou Bergs, who won the first ATP title of his career at the Eastbourne Open earlier this season.

Jack Draper, who has been given a wildcard for the event, is set to play Alex Michelsen in round one, while other wildcard, Kei Nishikori, will play Jerry Shang.

The absolute standout tie of the first round, however, has to be Rafael Jodar vs Arthur Fils. Both men have already collected ATP titles this year and they have shown the sort of form that has put them firmly into the ‘future superstars’ category.

Washington Open draw

Alex de Minaur vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Qualifier or lucky loser vs Qualifier or lucky loser Brandon Nakashima vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry Jakub Mensik vs qualifier or lucky loser Taylor Fritz vs Zizou Bergs Kamil Majchrzak vs Tommy Paul Alex Michelsen vs Jack Draper Adrian Mannarino vs Learner Tien Arthur Fils vs Rafael Jodar Kei Nishikori vs Jerry Shang Qualifier or lucky loser vs Qualifier or lucky loser Matteo Arnaldi vs Lorenzo Musetti Frances Tiafoe vs Terence Atmane Alejandro Tabilo vs Tallon Griekspoor Ugo Humbert vs qualifier or lucky loser Ben Shelton vs qualifier or lucky loser



The main draw for the Washington Open begins on Monday, July 27th. De Minaur is the defending champion, having lifted the title in 2025.