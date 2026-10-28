What Alex Eala said after Pan Pacific Open comeback win as she sends message to crowd

Alex Eala has identified the “key” to her comeback victory in the second round of the Pan Pacific Open, while she also sent a message to the crowd.

The world No 19 defeated 38th-ranked Talia Gibson 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 at the WTA 500 event in Tokyo on Wednesday.

From 3-2 in the second set, Eala won nine consecutive games as she surged to the finish line in emphatic fashion.

After losing serve twice in the opening set, Eala saved all four of the break points she faced across the second and third sets.

The 21-year-old Filipina broke her 22-year-old Australian opponent six times.

Here is everything Eala said in her post-match on-court interview.

Q. What was the key to your victory tonight?

Eala: I think really staying in the match, never giving up. The first set was difficult and I had my chances, so I knew that if I kept my concentration I would have more chances.

More WTA Tour News

Alex Eala up to milestone position in WTA Rankings as she reaches Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals

Alex Eala backed to break Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record in 2026 finale

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Q. You saw a lot of your country’s flags, and also the crowd was really rooting for you. How did you like that?

Eala: I loved it, I loved it. I’m so happy. Thank you so much everybody. We have more people now, so thank you so much. Thank you. Thank you so much.

Eala will face world No 13 Diana Shnaider in the last eight at the Pan Pacific Open.

She lost her first encounter with Shnaider 7-5, 6-4 in the second round at the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo last week.

What Diana Shnaider said after beating Alex Eala in Ningbo

Following her victory over Eala in Ningbo, Shnaider said: “I mean, obviously very happy the way I play today, the way I compete, because definitely Alex is very dangerous and a tough opponent.

“I mean, another lefty, another big hitter. Yeah, she never goes back down, you know. She steps in, she rips the ball. So, I knew it was going to be tough. So, yeah, very proud and happy the way I performed today.”

Asked about the challenge of facing a fellow left-handed player, Shnaider said: “Yeah, I mean, it’s never easy to play another lefty.

“So, yeah, it’s not very often. And not very often we have to practise with each other.

“So, yeah, I would say you kind of expect another spin, you know, especially the slice serve into the body. Yeah, definitely a little more variation, different type of ball strike.

“But again, you talk through it. I feel like you got to just get used to the ball. So, like, I guess, first few games, you just kind of get used to the spin. Where is her strike zone? What is her, you know, weakness?

“And you just, yeah, got to give yourself a little bit more time to adjust. And then it becomes a little bit easier when the game goes on.”

READ NEXT: Iga Swiatek praised for making a smart decision recently which could boost her 2027 season

