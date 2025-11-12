Alexander Zverev’s 2025 season has been far from perfect, but the German still has the chance to end his year on a high at the ATP Finals.

Zverev’s game and form have been questioned at times throughout 2025, but the 28-year-old still comfortably qualified for the tournament that he won in both 2018 and 2021 — and currently has only Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ahead of him in the ATP Rankings.

Here, we look at how Zverev can end what has been an up-and-down season on a huge positive note by finishing 2025 as the world No 3 in the ATP Rankings, and position himself well for 2026 and beyond.

As it stands

Zverev holds 4,960 points in the official ATP Rankings as of this week, sitting 130 points ahead of world No 4 Novak Djokovic.

With Djokovic deciding to withdraw from the year-end championships, the German is assured of remaining above the 24-time Grand Slam champion in the ATP Rankings for the rest of the year.

And, having impressively beaten Ben Shelton in his opening match at the ATP Finals, the two-time event champion has already gained ranking points at this tournament.

With 200 points available per round-robin win, Zverev holds 5,160 points in the mid-tournament ATP Live Rankings.

While he is not yet guaranteed to seal the year-end No 3 spot, he can ensure himself of that key ranking position in Turin this week.

What does Zverev need to do?

Zverev’s live total of 5,160 points is already more than Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur, and Felix Auger-Aliassime can attain at the ATP Finals, meaning he is assured of finishing ahead of them regardless of the result.

However, Taylor Fritz — who is battling for his place in the semi-final of the event tomorrow — could still finish above Zverev, with the American able to attain 5,235 points with a run to the title.

Zverev may earn the year-end No 3 ranking by default if Fritz is unable to progress, or does not pick up another round-robin win, though he can also end that battle in the group.

Should the German beat one of Sinner or Auger-Aliassime across his final two round-robin matches, he would hold 5,360 points; he would have 5,560 points if he were to win both matches.

But if he were to taste defeat in both matches, he would still be at risk of dropping down post-tournament, even if that scenario seems unlikely.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s session match against defending champion Sinner, Zverev can end the year with a maximum of 6,460 ranking points.

