Amanda Anisimova has looked ahead to her 2025 US Open final showdown with Aryna Sabalenka after her thrilling win over Naomi Osaka in the last four at Flushing Meadows.

The world No 9 clinched a 6-7(4) 7-6(3), 6-3 triumph over four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka in a semi-final contest lasting just shy of three hours in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In a battle of two of the finest ball strikers on the WTA Tour, Anisimova earned the only break of the deciding set to take a 3-1 lead and saved two break points when serving the match out.

The American is through to her maiden US Open final and her second successive Grand Slam championship match after her brutal 0-6, 0-6 defeat to Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon.

Anisimova will face world No 1 and three-time major champion Sabalenka, who she downed 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in an enthralling semi-final at Wimbledon in July. She holds a 6-3 record against the Belarusian.

In her press conference after beating Osaka, Anisimova was asked what it says about her that she has been able to reach another Grand Slam final at the first opportunity after her painful Wimbledon defeat.

“I think it just shows that I have worked really hard, especially on my mental game and not giving up,” said the 24-year-old.

“Like today, I could have easily said, ‘oh, she’s playing better than me, and I can’t really do anything’. I really tried to find any way I could to stay in the match, even though it was extremely tough, and she was playing really great tennis.

US Open News

What Aryna Sabalenka said ahead of US Open final showdown with Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova clinches rankings milestone as she gains revenge on Iga Swiatek at US Open

“I think I have really worked on myself to really be able to handle those moments and to believe in myself, even when it feels like what is there to believe in, when you’re not playing that well.

“I think I have really done a better job of that, and especially since the Wimbledon final. I think I have really shifted with my attitude as well.”

Anisimova shared her thoughts on the final and playing Sabalenka again.

“Yeah, I’m super excited, to be in the US Open final is really special and just gonna try and do all the right things and really prepare to be in the best possible mindset and physically,” she said.

“But yeah, I’m really looking forward to it and I think it’s a great opportunity.

“Yeah, I mean it’s the number one player in the world and she’s playing amazing tennis. It’s gonna be a really tough match and a battle. Yeah, I’m excited. Every single time we’ve played it’s been great.”

Asked about her memories of playing Sabalenka, Anisimova added: “Yeah, we’ve had very tough matches.

“A lot of them have actually been in Grand Slams, too. Especially early on in my career, but I think the standout one was probably Wimbledon.

“It was really a seesaw match, which is almost always the case when I play her. But yeah, I think that was the most special one for me.”

READ NEXT: Who are Amanda Anisimova’s coaches? Rick Vleeshouwers and Rob Brandsma

