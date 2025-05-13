The Coco Gauff and Alex Eala doubles partnership marched on at the Italian Open as the former revealed how they ended up playing together in Rome.

Gauff is a former women’s doubles world No 1 as she won the 2024 French Open alongside Katerina Siniakova while she also finished runner-up at Roland Garros in 2022 when she partnered Jessica Pegula and at the 2021 US Open with Caty McNally.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a lengthy and successful stint as Pegula’s partner, but that partnership ended last year and Gauff has played with several different WTA stars since then.

Eala, meanwhile, is still new on the scene as the 19-year-old hasn’t played too many top-level doubles matches, but she does have success in the format as she won the 2020 Australian Open girls’ doubles and the 2021 French Open girls’ doubles.

And the two exciting talents on the WTA Tour decided to team up at the WTA 1000 event in the Italian capital.

They started with a straight set win over Alexandra Panova and Fanny Stoller in the first round and followed it up with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Italian wildcards Tyra Grant and Lisa Pigato.

But who initiated the partnership?

“She DM’d me on Instagram. She slid in my DMs and asked me to play. I was like, ‘Sure, why not?'”, Gauff said of Eala.

“We really didn’t know each other, honestly, before Madrid. I said hi to her for the first time in Madrid or maybe Miami, we may have briefly said hello. I figured she would be nice so I was just hoping she would be, you know?

“Obviously, she’s such a nice person. When there’s people finally my age on tour, I’m glad to interact.

“For me, it was a good opportunity to play doubles but also have a relaxed vibe with another player. I’m super happy to play with her, and obviously she’s a killer in doubles: two junior Slams and probably some future ones too.”

The Gauff-Eala team will next face the formidable seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini for a place in the semi-final.

2023 US Open winner Gauff was also asked about Eala’s breakthrough this year.

The teenager caused several upsets at the Miami Open when she beat three Grand Slam winners in Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek en route to reaching the semi-final.

With that run, she became the highest-ranked Filipina in WTA Tour history as she surged into the top 80.

“She seems to be handling it super well. There’s ups and downs in the sport, but you realise that the media is there to kind of paint that story and make it more interesting, but that shouldn’t be added pressure or anything like that,” the American said.

“She seems chill. She seems like she’s working hard, so I don’t have any advice for her just because she seems relaxed. The only thing I did tell her was that doubles helped me a lot in that space, having some time on court where it’s a little less stressful. So, I encouraged her to play when she could.”