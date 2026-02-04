Emma Raducanu’s constant chopping and changes of coaches are part of her process to find the right balance, but respect commentator Jonathan Overend believes she needs to figure out “what it is that she really wants” in terms of her tennis career.

British No 1 Raducanu is searching for her 10th coach after she parted ways with Spanish mentor Francisco Roig after the Australian Open with their partnership lasting only five months.

But she started her first tournament without Roig in her box with an excellent performance as she defeated Greet Minnen in 6-0, 6-4 in the first round of the Transylvania Open.

It was a much-needed positive result following a difficult beginning to the 2026 tennis season as she made a delayed start due to a foot injury before losing her only match at the United Cup.

That was followed by one win at the Hobart International before a second-round loss at the Australian Open with the Roig announcement coming soon after her exit.

There were signs of improvement under the Spaniard during the latter half of the 2025 season as he helped her to return to the top 30 in the WTA Rankings, but in her statement, Raducanu said both parties felt “we ought not to move forward”.

Emma Raducanu News

Former British player Alexis Canter is helping out at the WTA 250 tournament in Cluj-Napoca, but the search for a new coach has started.

Sky Sports commentator Overend feels Raducanu will only be able to find the right balance once she actually answers a key question.

“I think she has spent a lot of her young career re-evaluating. In one regard, it explains why she has been through so many coaches and why she has been criticised for it.

“It’s typical of Raducanu that she wants to keep re-evaluating and finding out what is best for her on and around a tennis court.

“That challenge continues, and to some extent it is a struggle, because finding the right balance is so hard, but I think she is slowly getting [it], not in terms of her Grand Slam results but in terms of that re-evaluation process.

“What is it she really wants for herself on a tennis court and in tournaments?”

