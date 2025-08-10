Emma Raducanu and Aryna Sabalenka have both spoken out ahead of the blockbuster Cincinnati Open clash on Monday.

World No 39 Raducanu and world No 1 Sabalenka will do battle at the WTA 1000 event in third-round action this week, facing on court for the third time.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka has prevailed in both their previous meetings, defeating Raducanu in Indian Wells in 2024, before battling past the Brit at Wimbledon just last month.

The competitive nature of their third-round Wimbledon clash in July came as a surprise to most, with many impressed by just how well Raducanu had played.

Despite defeat, the 22-year-old took heart from her performance and, speaking to Tennis Channel this week, reflected on what she described as one of her “favourite” matches.

“It was incredible,” said Raducanu.

“I think it was my favourite match to be a part of in terms of atmosphere, it was electric, I’ve never felt anything like it.

“With the roof closed, especially, everything was amplified, and the home support was incredible. And I had chances in that match, which was for me a great thing, because I took a lot of confidence; I was on the right track.

“I think obviously grass is a different surface to here, it plays completely different, but to push the world No 1 to such great lengths, it did give me a lot of confidence.

“Just the atmosphere, I think overall, is something I will never forget, and that’s the reason I play tennis, to play in stadiums like that and crowds like that and just to be part of matches that are so competitive.”

World No 1 Sabalenka again enters this match as the favourite, with the 27-year-old looking to successfully defend the Cincinnati Open title she won twelve months ago.

Despite not yet winning a Grand Slam title in 2025, the Belarusian has been the form player of the season, sitting No 1 in the WTA Race to Riyadh and with the joint-most titles won (three) and most finals reached (seven) in 2025.

Sabalenka has been handed a tough projected draw in Cincinnati, though she started her campaign with a confident 7-5, 6-1 triumph over another Grand Slam champion, Marketa Vondrousova.

And the three-time major winner believes that victory over Vondrousova, who Raducanu previously defeated at SW19 this summer, will prove crucial preparation for her clash against the 2021 US Open champion.

“We had a great battle at Wimbledon,” commented Sabalenka, also speaking on Tennis Channel.

“She [Raducanu] is an amazing player, and she has been playing really well lately. I am super excited to face her on hard courts.

“I don’t remember our match at Indian Wells, but I think now she is playing much better. It’s going to be a challenge, and I love to accept tough challenges.

“So I am super excited to face her. I will definitely have to work really hard for every point. But Marketa tested me really well [on Saturday], so I am ready to fight for each point.”

The match is particularly crucial for Raducanu, who will likely need to stun the world No 1 to boost her chances of sealing a seeding for the US Open, which starts in two weeks.

The 22-year-old is currently the world No 39, putting her five places off the top-32 seeding places once the withdrawals of world No 7 Zheng Qinwen and world No 12 Paula Badosa are factored in.

With Sabalenka over 4,000 points ahead of world No 2 Coco Gauff, she is guaranteed to remain the top seed at the final Grand Slam of 2025 regardless of her Cincinnati result.

