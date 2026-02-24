The wait is over as Emma Raducanu’s new sponsorship deal has been confirmed as she has been introduced as Uniqlo’s “newest Global Brand Ambassador”.

Raducanu had been with Nike for nearly a decade as she signed with the American footwear and apparel giant before she turned pro in 2018 and the Swoosh logo was embossed on her kit when she famously won the 2021 US Open.

Nike quickly tied her down to a better, longer deal after her fairytale run at Flushing Meadows as she became their poster girl after becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

But that deal ran out in 2025 and rumours first emerged last December that Raducanu is about to swap Nike for Uniqlo with the story broken by Craig Shapiro of The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast.

On Monday, Uniqlo teased on social media about the impending arrival of “a new face” and on Tuesday they confirmed that it is a done deal.

“Introducing Emma Raducanu, our newest Global Brand Ambassador and Britain’s top-ranked female tennis player,” the post on Instagram read.

“Emma will champion UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy, which is committed to pursuing excellence, making meaningful contributions to society, and empowering the next generation.”

Uniqlo announcement on Instagram

Raducanu said in the statement: “I am very pleased to join UNIQLO and to work closely with its amazing team of Global Brand Ambassadors. UNIQLO and I share many values and perspectives on life, culture, and society.

“I am excited to promote LifeWear through my tennis career, and to working with everybody at UNIQLO to inspire and engage young people everywhere.”

Raducanu, of course, follows Roger Federer’s footsteps as he also swapped Nike for the Japanese clothing brand in a deal that was reportedly worth $300m while former world No 4 Kei Nishikori is another big-name tennis player who is part of the Uniqlo family.

And the 23-year-old will be working with the great Federer.

The statement added: “Raducanu will work alongside other UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors, including tennis and wheelchair-tennis legends Roger Federer and Shingo Kunieda, and Academy-Award-winning actor Cate Blanchett, to promote UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy, which emphasizes the continuous pursuit of excellence, positive contribution to society, and support of the next generation. She will also work actively on designs and functions of her on-court apparel.”

How Much Is The Deal Worth?

As per usual, companies and players don’t share financial details of major sponsorship deals, but Shapiro revealed that Raducanu is guaranteed to earn $3.5 million per year while she will receive performance bonuses on top of that.

Raducanu will start wearing Uniqlo apparel at her next event, the Indian Wells Open, which gets underway on March 4 in the United States.