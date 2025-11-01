Iga Swiatek delivered a telling assessment of her performance after she crushed Madison Keys in the opening match at the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh.

The six-time Grand Slam champion dismantled Keys, the world No 7, 6-1, 6-2 in just 61 minutes in the round robin stage at the WTA Finals on Saturday.

With her dominant victory in Saudi Arabia, Swiatek extended an outstanding streak that she began four years ago.

Iga Swiatek reacts to her clinical start at WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek said she was happiest “about everything” in her performance against Keys at the WTA Finals

The Pole expressed her satisfaction at how she found the right balance between being solid and aggressive

Swiatek has now gone four full seasons without losing her opening match at any WTA event

Swiatek lost only eight points and made just two unforced errors as she stormed through the opening set in 23 minutes.

The pair exchanged breaks of serve in the opening two games of the second set before Swiatek pulled away and surged to the finish line.

Swiatek registered nine winners to 12 unforced errors in the match, while Keys hit eight winners and committed a mammoth 33 unforced errors — seven of which were double faults.

What did Swiatek say after her win?

In an on-court interview, Swiatek was asked what she was happiest with about her performance.

“Honestly, [happiest] about everything, kinda (laughs),” said the 24-year-old.

“Just how I… I don’t know, all the things that I practised, I got it together, you know, today, to play with the right balance in terms of being solid and aggressive.

“So, I’m overall happy with the work that I’ve put after the China swing, especially in Warsaw. So, that gives me, for sure, confidence to go forward and to, yeah, just develop as a player.

“So, I’m happy that I could bring my game today, and I’ll be ready to do that the next days.”

Swiatek’s win extended a stellar streak

By winning her first round robin match at the 2025 WTA Finals, Swiatek has now gone four full seasons without losing her opening match at a WTA event (2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025).

She has won 69 consecutive opening matches since losing to Maria Sakkari in her first match at the 2021 WTA Finals.

What next for Swiatek?

Swiatek will play Amanda Anisimova and Elena Rybakina in her two remaining matches in the Group Serena Williams in Riyadh.

