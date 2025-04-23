Iga Swiatek has turned to Wim Fissette to take her game to the next level

Iga Swiatek doesn’t have to change anything urgently in order to regain her best form, but her coach Wim Fissette admits there is one key area of her game where she has “too many ups and downs” during matches.

The five-time Grand Slam winner is yet to reach a final so far in 2025 with her best performances a run to the semi-finals of the Australian Open as well as three WTA 1000 tournaments.

Swiatek is 22–7 in her seven tournaments to date with her most recent match a quarter-final defeat to Jelena Ostapenko at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart while she was stunned by 19-year-old Alex Eala in the last eight of the Miami Open.

There had been suggestions that Swiatek has lost her mojo, especially after her latest loss to Ostapenko as the Latvian took a 6-0 lead in their head-to-head rivalry.

Fissette, who took over as Swiatek’s coach in October last year, was asked during an interview by TVP Sport if they are currently focusing on any specific area that the world No 2 needs to work on in order to get back on track.

“Looking at Iga’s matches and what she shows in training, there is nothing urgent that needs to be improved immediately. Potential changes are small details,” he replied.

“It is also important to remember that there is no time between tournaments to make major adjustments. So there is time for small adjustments, which we try to make every day.

“We are also focusing on Iga’s strengths – to repeat and repeat her winning patterns – while working on improving the ones that have not been ideal in recent weeks.”

Swiatek’s serve has come under scrutiny in recent weeks as she served eight double faults during the three-set defeat to Otapenko in Germany.

Iga Swiatek News

Sabalenka’s quest, Swiatek & Gauff’s struggles, Raducanu’s rankings chance – Madrid Open predictions

Alex Eala shares thoughts on Iga Swiatek rematch at Madrid Open

It is still work in progress after recent tweaks.

“After Miami, we made an adjustment in the preparation of the serve. During training on the court it works very well,” Fissette stated.

“In the match against Jelena Ostapenko, Iga was a bit tense at the beginning. When she entered the match, it was much better. However, there were too many ups and downs. In some matches she served very well, in others the first serve was missing…

“So this element fluctuates, and it’s normal that we pay a lot of attention to it, spend a lot of time on it. It’s definitely something we would all like to see improvement in. We are working on it every day. I’m convinced that step by step it will get better.”