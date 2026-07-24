Emma Raducanu has already withdrawn from the next two WTA 1000 tournaments on the calendar due to injury, but what is the Brit’s current ranking?

The 2021 US Open champion has not played since she lost 0-6, 6-7(6) to Donna Vekic in the final at the Queen’s Club Championships on 14 June.

Raducanu is sidelined due to a right leg injury, which forced her to pull out of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships on the eve of the tournament.

“I’ve done everything possible to try to get to the start line tomorrow but after a final scan tonight, the niggle I’ve been managing has developed into a stress fracture and I’ve been medically advised to stop pushing through,” Raducanu said as she announced her withdrawal.

“Playing at Wimbledon, in front of a home crowd, means everything to me, so this is really difficult to process.”

The 23-year-old was seen on crutches in the days following her withdrawal, and it has since been revealed that the injury she suffered is a grade-four stress fracture in her shin.

Earlier this month, Raducanu made the early move to pull out of both the Canadian Open in Montreal (2-13 August) and the Cincinnati Open (13-23 August).

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Raducanu is yet to confirm when she could make her comeback, but she remains on the entry list for the US Open, which will begin on 20 August.

The British star has struggled to stay healthy consistently throughout her short career to date.

In May 2023, Raducanu underwent surgeries on both her wrists and her ankle, which ruled her out for the remainder of the season.

She ended her 2025 campaign early in mid-October having dealt with physical issues at tournaments in China. Her preparations for the 2026 season were then disrupted by a bone injury in her foot that restricted her ability to train.

Raducanu’s WTA ranking

While she has not played for over a month, Raducanu rose in the latest edition of the WTA Rankings on Monday.

Having been ranked 38th last week, Raducanu — who has 1,299 points — climbed one place to world No 37 due to Jacqueline Cristian’s drop from 36th to 41st.

Raducanu was ranked 23rd in March, which is the highest ranking position she has occupied since the points from her 2021 US Open title dropped from her ranking in September 2022.

She reached her career-high ranking of world No 10 in July 2022.

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