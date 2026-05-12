Emma Raducanu’s withdrawal from the 2026 Italian Open extended her absence from the WTA Tour, but what is the Brit’s current ranking?

The 2021 US Open champion has not played since losing 6-1, 6-1 to Amanda Anisimova in the third round in Indian Wells on 8 March.

Raducanu pulled out of scheduled tournaments in Miami, Linz and Madrid due to post-viral symptoms from a virus contracted during the Middle East swing in February.

The 23-year-old was due to make her return to action at the Italian Open, where she practised and attended a pre-tournament press conference.

However, Raducanu withdrew from Rome citing the same post-viral issues just minutes after speaking to the media on the opening day of the WTA 1000 event.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the Foro Italico before her withdrawal, Raducanu said: “It’s been a long few weeks since I last competed. I’ve made good progress, good gains in the last few weeks.

“I’m feeling really positive about where I’m heading and how I’m playing, what I’m doing on the court each day. I feel motivated and feel good to go. That’s a real win for me.

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“Right now, it’s about trying to get up to speed in terms of physically, playing points again. It’s very different practising and playing points again, and sets, and playing against the girls who are top level.

“Seeing where my game is at and trying to react sharply to the ball. So that’s what I’ve been doing here, trying to get my eye in.”

Raducanu’s WTA ranking

In the latest WTA Rankings, which were published on 4 May before play began in Rome, Raducanu occupied the world No 30 position.

The Brit has, however, lost the 90 ranking points she earned for reaching the fourth round at the 2025 Italian Open.

This has reduced Raducanu’s points total from 1,430 to 1,340, which has seen her drop seven places to 37th in the Live WTA Rankings.

Raducanu could fall to world No 38 by the time the WTA Rankings update because 39th-placed Emma Navarro, who is currently competing at the Paris Challenger, can overtake her.

In July 2022, Raducanu reached her career-high ranking of world No 10.

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