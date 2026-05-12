Novak Djokovic suffered a surprise defeat in his first match at the 2026 Italian Open, but how did it affect the tennis legend’s ATP ranking?

The 24-time Grand Slam winner was upset 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 by world No 79 Dino Prizmic in the second round at the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome.

It was Djokovic’s first-ever loss in his opening match at the Italian Open in what was his 19th appearance at the Foro Italico, where he made his main draw debut in 2007.

The world No 4 was playing his first match since his three-set defeat to Jack Draper in the last 16 in Indian Wells on 12 March.

Djokovic withdrew from the Masters 1000 events in Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid due to a right shoulder injury prior to his return to the tour in Rome.

Following his defeat to Prizmic, Djokovic said: “I don’t remember a moment in the last two and a half years that I haven’t had a physical problem in preparation for a tournament. There is always something.

“It’s a new reality that I have to deal with. It’s frustrating. But at the same time, it’s my decision to compete in these conditions. It is what it is. I don’t know if I’ll get to Roland Garros in good shape. I hope so.

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“I didn’t play too badly. To be honest, I don’t think I played that badly. The second set was something to forget, obviously, because of how I felt on the court, but the first and third were good.”

Djokovic added: “In the end, you have to play matches for that, and you have to start somewhere. I wanted to start earlier, but I couldn’t. So, yes, that’s the way it is. The situation is as it is.

“You just adapt and get the most out of it. I train hard. I train as much as my body allows me to, but what happens on the court is really unpredictable.”

Novak Djokovic’s ATP ranking

In the latest ATP Rankings, which were published on 4 May before play began in Rome, Djokovic was on 4,700 points in the world No 4 position.

The Serbian was not defending any points at the Italian Open as he did not compete at last year’s edition of the event.

After losing his opening match in Rome, Djokovic has gained 10 points, taking him to 4,710 points.

The 38-year-old remains in fourth place in the Live ATP Rankings.

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