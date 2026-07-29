Jannik Sinner has switched back into gear ahead of his North American hard-court swing following his decision not to take part in the Canadian Open.

The world No 1 caused a stir when he decided to pull out of next week’s ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Montreal as he opted to take a longer break following his successful title defence at Wimbledon at the start of July.

Sinner has played only nine tournaments so far in 2026, but he has racked up the second-most matches with his 47 beaten by only Alexander Zverev, who has played 55 matches across 11 events.

The Italian, of course, has reached six finals and won all six of those matches while Zverev has made it to only three finals with his only title coming at the French Open.

With that hectic schedule in mind, Sinner and his team decided to prioritise his health instead of chasing the elusive ATP Masters 1000 record of becoming the first man to win all nine titles in the year.

Jannik Sinner News

Serena Williams’ coach issues strong message to Jannik Sinner’s critics after Canadian Open withdrawal

New figures emerge which suggest Carlos Alcaraz is far more popular than Jannik Sinner

Sinner has already won the Indian Wells, Miami Open, Monte Carlo Masters, Madrid Open and Italian Open, but the streak will end after his Montreal decision.

There is no doubt that his team also wanted to avoid what happened at Roland Garros where the Italian was the clear favourite only to suffer an alarming collapse in the second round against Juan Manual Cerundolo.

He had virtually no time to rest from March to June due to his title-winning form, but that won’t be the case when he heads to the United States.

What Has Sinner Been Up To?

The 24-year-old and his girlfriend, model Laila Hasanovic, took a well-earned break in the luxury seaside village Porto Rafael in Sardinia shortly after his Wimbledon title run.

After that, the tennis star was off on the Explora III as he became the first guest during the naming ceremony in Genoa, Italy.

He is, after all, an Explora Journeys global brand ambassador and joined the vessel’s Mediterranean Prelude Journey from 24 to 25 July to Marseille in France.

Next was a visit to his hometown of San Candido and he was finally seen playing tennis again as he was spotted at the 3 Zinnen Dolomites clay courts.

From South Tyrol it was back to his home base of Monaco as he has started practising at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

Although the famous tennis club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin is known for its clay courts as it hosts the Monte Carlo Masters, it also has hard courts, allowing Sinner to prepare for the hard-court swing in the United States.

And he has been training with world No 18 and Monegasque local Valentin Vacherot.

The Shanghai Masters champion has struggled with injury in recent months as he was forced to miss the grass-court season before returning at the Swiss Open Gstaad a fortnight ago.

Sinner still has a week or so to prepare on European soil as the Cincinnati Masters only gets underway on 13 August in Mason in the United States.