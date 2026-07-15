What Jannik Sinner has done since winning Wimbledon as he seeks more history

Jannik Sinner claimed his first Grand Slam title of the year by defeating Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon for the second year in a row.

There was uncertainty heading into Wimbledon for Sinner, after his early exit from Roland Garros a month prior. The Italian opted not to play a grass court event in the lead-up to Wimbledon, but it worked in his favour as he swept the title.

Sinner took a little while to reach his top level in the opening week of the Grand Slam, but he produced two stellar performances to knock out Novak Djokovic and Zverev in the semi finals and finals.

The World No 1 will now turn his attention toward the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open, where he is looking to continue his perfect stretch at Masters events so far this year.

Just days after winning the Wimbledon title, there has been an update on Sinner as he takes a mini-break from the sport once again.

According to Sky Sports Italia, “Jannik Sinner underwent a routine checkup at J Medical after his Wimbledon victory.

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“The world number one arrived shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15th, and left the Turin facility around 10:30 a.m. Jannik showed his usual helpfulness, and before leaving J Medical, he spent time with some fans present for photos.”

Sinner did exactly the same following his exit from Roland Garros, so it could be a good omen for the Italian as he heads into another busy period.

It is not yet certain whether Sinner will play the Canadian Open, although it would be a shock to see him miss out on a slice of tennis history.

Sinner has won Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open already this year in a clean sweep of the Masters events.

With five out of the nine already claimed, there is every chance the star can become the first tennis player in history to win every Masters event available in a calendar year.

The Canadian Open, the Cincinnati Open, the Shanghai Masters, and the Paris Masters remain, all of which Sinner has won previously.

If he can get through the North American hardcourt double in Montreal and Cincinnati, then he will be the overwhelming favourite to achieve the clean sweep.

If Sinner does play the Canadian Open, he will be buoyed by the fact Carlos Alcaraz is not set to play the event as he continues his rehab from the wrist injury that has kept him out for five months.