Jannik Sinner previously said a return to world No 1 in 2025 was “impossible” before Carlos Alcaraz’s early Paris Masters exit boosted the Italian’s chances of returning to the top of the ATP Rankings.

Alcaraz replaced Sinner as the world No 1 after defeating the Italian in the US Open final in September, and is in pole position to seal the year-end No 1 ranking for 2025.

However, the Spaniard’s chances of sealing his first year-end No 1 finish since 2022 have been dented after a shock early exit in Paris, with the 22-year-old stunned in three sets by Cameron Norrie.

Defeat to Norrie snapped Alcaraz’s 17-match winning streak at Masters 1000 tournaments and also means that, while he is still in a strong position to finish 2025 as the world No 1, he could lose top spot to Sinner this week.

Alcaraz holds 11,250 points in the ATP Live Rankings, with Sinner currently on 10,510 points ahead of the start of his campaign on Wednesday.

However, with the Italian defending no points in Paris this week, a run to the title would place him on 11,500 points, enough to replace his rival as the world No 1.

Sinner would then have 1,500 points to defend at the ATP Finals as the defending champion, with Alcaraz only defending 200 points in Turin — swinging momentum back in the Spaniard’s favour.

However, Sinner now has more than a fighting chance to return to world No 1 in 2025 and potentially finish the season on top, something that he thought was not a possibility heading into this week.

Speaking in his pre-tournament press conference — held before Alcaraz’s defeat — the four-time Grand Slam champion was asked about the opportunity to return to world No 1 by the end of 2025.

He replied: “No, it’s impossible. Honestly, I’m not thinking about this at the moment. It’s going to be a goal for next year. This year it’s not in my hands. Let’s say it like this.

“But considering how the whole year went, you know, we have achieved some incredible things. Now I just want to finish the season the best possible way. If I can do something great, amazing. If not, I did something great already this year.

“I will try, for me as also last year was, December is going to be a very important month for me, because I feel like we can make a lot of changes and a lot of work there. Also getting ready for the next season and the beginning of the season, I know how important it is for me for many scenarios.

“So let’s see what I can achieve and do there, but I’m relaxed. You know, I’m very happy what I did this year, and then we see what’s coming. And that’s it.”

World No 2 Sinner begins his Paris Masters campaign on Wednesday against world No 41 Zizou Bergs, who defeated Alex Michelsen in the opening round.

Sinner had received a bye into the second round and will take to court for the first time since lifting the Vienna Open title, beating Alexander Zverev last Sunday to claim his fourth title of the year.

The reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion could again face third seed Zverev, the reigning Paris Masters champion, in the last four this week.

