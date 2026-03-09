Joao Fonseca has revealed that he will try to “enjoy” his first-ever career meeting against world No 2 Jannik Sinner in Indian Wells this week.

Rising star Fonseca and four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner are set to meet for the first time at the Masters 1000 event, with the two set to do battle in round-four action in Tennis Paradise.

World No 2 Sinner will undoubtedly enter the contest as the warm favourite to seal victory, with the Italian having impressed in the early stages of his Indian Wells campaign.

After an opening-round bye, the 24-year-old dropped just two games in a 6-1, 6-1 victory against Dalibor Svrcina in the second round, before a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 win against Denis Shapovalov on Sunday.

However, Fonseca will also enter this match off the back of a string of impressive wins, with the Brazilian producing his best tennis of the season to date at the tournament.

Prior to Indian Wells, the 19-year-old held a 1-3 record for his 2026 campaign, dropping from his career high of 24th in the ATP Rankings to outside the top 30.

However, after an impressive straight-sets win over Raphael Collignon in round one, Fonseca then saved two match points to defeat 16th seed Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-4 in the second round.

That was then followed by an emphatic 6-2, 6-3 win over 23rd seed Tommy Paul on Sunday night, with the Brazilian now set to face the highest-ranked opponent of his career in the form of Sinner.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s levels compared to ‘Big 4’ legends by leading coach

How Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have left ‘scar tissue’ on their biggest rivals

Fonseca has already broken new ground in Indian Wells, with this being the first time in his career that he has reached the fourth round of his Masters 1000 event.

When asked about the prospect of taking on Sinner during his post-match press conference on Sunday, the 19-year-old revealed he was looking to embrace the experience.

“I mean, the players watch a lot, Carlos [Alcaraz] and Jannik playing a lot of finals and a lot of epic matches,” said Fonseca.

“Both are on another level. Right now, they’re playing such amazing tennis and achieving, I mean, they’re almost winning every tournament.

“So, yeah, just like I said, it’s just a pleasure. It’s a really big thing to play against those guys. I’m gonna enjoy playing out there. I’m gonna, I mean, try of course to win.

“But at the same time, try to enjoy my time on court, try to enjoy as much as possible to see where my game is, what is the thing that he does that anyone can beat those guys.

“So, yeah, I’m just trying to work on my game tomorrow [Monday], to see the plan, and then on Tuesday be ready for the match.”

The winner of this contest will go on to face either 25th seed Learner Tien or 18th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last eight.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Miami Open withdrawal list: 6 players out, will Coco Gauff play after Indian Wells retirement?