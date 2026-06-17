What Kim Clijsters has noticed after watching Serena Williams practice ahead of Wimbledon

Serena Williams is definitely set to return to Wimbledon in the doubles draw, but many believe she could also return to singles action at SW19.

The American is set to play alongside sister, Venus Williams, at Wimbledon, after the pair were awarded a wildcard from the London Grand Slam.

Williams has returned to doubles action alongside Victoria Mboko and Karolina Muchova in recent weeks, at the Queen’s Club Championships and the Berlin Open.

However, there is one remaining singles wildcard left for Wimbledon and many believed the 23-time Grand Slam champion could be offered it.

Kim Clijsters, who played Williams nine times in her career, believes the American is certainly preparing to play singles competition somewhere.

Speaking on her podcast Love All, the Belgian believes Williams could be gearing up to playing singles after watching clips of her practicing.

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“It looks like she’s trying some singles practices out there or at least trying out the movement more to the sidelines, which is great to see,” she said.

“It’s fun and I’m excited to see how far she can push this second career or third career maybe that she’s having. So really, very interesting and and we’ll see if maybe that wild card will go to her or not.”

Williams has not played a competitive singles match since the 2022 US Open, when she was defeated by Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the Grand Slam.

After the match, Williams announced an ‘evolution’ away from tennis, which was teased by her on-court interview after defeat to Tomljanović.

“I tried, Ajla just played a little bit [better],” said Williams on Arthur Ashe Stadium as she was evidently holding back the tears.

“Thank you, daddy. I know you’re watching. Thanks, mom. It all started with my parents and they deserve everything. I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you, Venus.

“She’s the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed. It’s been a fun ride. I’m just so grateful to every single person that’s ever said: ‘Go, Serena’ in their life. You got me here.”

Nearly four years later and Williams could, quite incredibly, return to singles action at Wimbledon.

Asked if she would take the wildcard during her Berlin Open press conference, Williams remained coy. “Oh my Gosh, there’s some left? Would you be interested if I took it? You think I’m ready for singles. I need to go to work.”

It could be a very interesting run-in to Wimbledon indeed, with speculation growing surrounding Williams status even after she received a doubles wildcard.