Frances Tiafoe ended a lengthy losing finals streak to beat compatriot Taylor Fritz in straight sets at the Halle Open to claim the biggest title of his career.

Since April 2024, the American has reached finals in Houston twice, Acapulco, and the Cincinnati Masters but has come up short every time.

Ben Shelton, Jannik Sinner, Jenson Brooksby, and Flavio Cobolli have proved too much for the former US Open semi-finalist but against Fritz, Tiafoe was determined to come out on top on Sunday.

The 28-year-old – who did have a 7-1 losing head-to-head with his countryman – took the first set 6-4 in impressive fashion, before going an early break up in the second.

Tiafoe, whose last title came back in June 2023 in Stuttgart, eased his way to victory in a 6-4 6-4 triumph for his fourth ATP Tour title. This was his first 500-pointer after three wins at 250 level.

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Ranking points from Halle for Tiafoe and Fritz

Tiafoe has a career-high ranking of eight but in recent years, he has struggled to stay in touch with the world’s top 10.

However, this year, the American has changed his diet and appears to be in excellent physical shape – and his results are improving as a result.

With his title triumph, Tiafoe is now up to 19th in the rankings and is on 2,180 points.

He collects 500 points for his week’s efforts, whereas runner-up Fritz pockets 300 points in what is his second straight final loss on the grass courts.

The 28-year-old was beaten in three tight sets by Shelton in Stuttgart last weekend. Fritz is now up to seventh in the ATP Tour rankings and in the ATP race, Tiafoe is now 12th whereas the 6ft 5in player is 21st.

Prize money breakdown from Halle

Like at Queen’s, the total prize pot at Halle is €2,583,330 (£2.23m).

Tiafoe will add a nice €483,145 (£418,596) to his career earnings, whereas Fritz pockets €259,940 (£225,212).

Both Fritz and Tiafoe will head into Wimbledon in just over a week’s time with a great deal of confidence.

While Fritz didn’t get the win, he will be dangerous at SW19 and is scheduled to play at Eastbourne. Tiafoe is in the draw in Mallorca but whether both play in those tournaments remains to be seen.

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