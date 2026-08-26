Jannik Sinner surprised fans by announcing his withdrawal from the US Open, due to a mysterious knee injury he picked up between Wimbledon and now.

The Italian has been rumoured to be dealing with an injury in the lead-up to the US Open, but there was never any confirmation that it might force him out of action.

The star has left the US Open wide open, with Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev now the frontrunners to win the Grand Slam.

There has been a new injury update on Sinner from Gazzetta and they have confirmed what the world No 1 is really dealing with and when he might be back in action.

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According to the Italia outlet, Sinner not suffering from any knee lesion, which would have kept him out of action for much of the rest of the season.

Instead, inflammation of the knee is what is plaguing the Italian and he has been told to stay away from tennis courts for at least eight days as he tries to return to action.

Sinner has been told not to start practicing again until September 6th at the earliest, which makes his US Open withdrawal make even more sense.

Gazetta is reporting that this period of inactivity could even be extended, but that has not changed when Sinner is planning to return to the ATP Tour.

According to reports, Sinner is eyeing the China Open as his return tournament. The ATP 500 event begins on September 30, so it will give the world No 1 over a month to get back to 100% fitness.

Sinner won the tournament last year, so he will be defending the full 500 points at the event.

The Italian defeated the likes of Alex de Minaur, Learner Tien, Fabian Maroszan, and Marin Cilic to win the tournament last season and he will be the overwhelming favourite to lift the title again, even after his injury problems.

Should Sinner return to the China Open for his return to the ATP Tour, he will not have to face Alcaraz, as the Spaniard is set to play the Japan Open in the same week.

Following the China Open, Sinner will very likely play the Shanghai Masters to conclude his Asian swing, before heading off to the indoor European swing.

Sinner is one of the best indoor players in tennis, so he will be hoping to be match fit for the selection of tournaments in Europe. Those include the Paris Masters, the Vienna Open, and the ATP Finals, all of which Sinner won in the 2025 season.