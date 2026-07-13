Serena Williams’ Wimbledon return did not go entirely to plan, but fans will not have to wait long to see the 23-time Grand Slam champion again.

Williams played Maya Joint in the first round of Wimbledon singles, losing in three sets to the young Australian. During the match, the American tweaked her knee, which forced her out of a doubles reunion with her sister Venus Williams.

However, Williams brush with injury has not curtailed her plans to continue playing tennis on the WTA Tour and at Grand Slams.

According to Jon Wertheim, of The Tennis Channel, Williams has already earmarked which two tournaments she will play over the summer.

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“The knee injury that cut short Serena’s Wimbledon return and kept her out of doubles. It looks like it’s healed because we are getting news that she will be back on the hard courts this summer,” said Wertheim.

“I am told that Venus will be back in Toronto, playing an event that gave her a wild card at age 15 in the 1990s. And Serena is expected to be there as well, though it’s uncertain whether it wll be just for doubles or for doubles and singles,” he continued.

This would mark Serena’s first appearance at the Canadian Open since 2022, when she was knocked out of the second round of the Masters event.

She defeated lucky loser Nuria Párrizas Díaz in the first round, before falling to Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

Williams used the Canadian Open as a warm-up for the US Open, and it looks like that is exactly what she is planning for the 2026 season.

Wertheim continued: “I’m told that the Williams sisters will see how they feel, Cincinnati is entirely possible as a next stop, and then both are expected to be at the 2026 US Open, starting with the mixed doubles.”

That could include a potential doubles partnership with Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open Mixed Doubles Challenge, which Wertheim continues to tease.

He added: “Perhaps Serena and Carlos Alcaraz, keep an eye on that, particularly if Carlos Alcaraz’s wrist is healed.”

Williams appears to be planning to return to tennis semi-regurlarly on home soil and she will likely be the main attraction across the North American hardcourt swing.

The Canadian Open is set to begin on August 1st, so it could be just under three weeks until we see the tennis icon back in action once again.

Williams has won the singles event on two occasions, in 2011 and 2013, so she has history at the Masters event. This year’s event will take place in Toronto, with the ATP Tour side of the draw playing in Montreal.