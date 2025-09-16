Emma Raducanu would have been hoping to kickstart her 2025 Korea Open campaign with a big win on Tuesday — but, unfortunately for the British star, the weather Gods had different plans.

The second day of action at the WTA 500 event in Seoul was greatly affected by rain, with only one match completed inside the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center on Tuesday due to poor conditions in the Korean capital.

That match is of significance to Raducanu and opening-round opponent Jaqueline Cristian, with the winner of that now set to face two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova in round two; the Czech dispatched Tatiana Prozorova 6-1, 6-2 on Centre Court.

With Wednesday’s order of play now reshuffled due to the limited play on Tuesday, Raducanu and Cristian have now learned when they will finally take to the court.

When will Raducanu play her opening match?

Raducanu and Cristian were initially set to be the third match on Centre Court on Tuesday, starting not before 17:30 local time.

As rain delays disrupted the opening hours of play, several matches at the tournament were postponed for the day, including Sorana Cirstea versus Lin Zhu — the match directly before Raducanu and Cristian’s showdown.

However, organisers were ultimately left with no choice but to postpone their match until Wednesday, with the rain returning quickly after Krejcikova’s quick win in the Korean capital.

Raducanu and Cristian will now be the second match on Centre Court on Wednesday, following the conclusion of the opening match between Cirstea and lucky loser Anastasia Zakharova, who has replaced Zhu in the draw.

Tennis News

Amanda Anismova’s incredible backhand speed sparks tennis gender debate

Emma Raducanu should have three main goals for rest of 2025, says former coach

The match between world No 33 Raducanu and world No 41 Cristian will not start before 14:00 local time, which will mean a start time of around 06:00 in the UK, or 01:00 on the US East Coast.

After Raducanu and Cristian’s match, sixth seed and defending champion Beatriz Haddad Maia will take to court for her opening match against wildcard Dayeon Back.

Later on in the day on Centre Court, Maya Joint faces seventh seed Sofia Kenin, before third seed Clara Tauson — who received an opening-round bye — takes on Eva Lys.

Whoever wins between Raducanu and Cristian is set to return to court on Thursday for their match against former world No 2 Krejcikova, who is currently ranked 39th in the world.

Thursday will also see current world No 2 and top seed Iga Swiatek make her debut appearance at the tournament, with the six-time Grand Slam champion facing the winner of Cirstea or Zakharova.

Should Swiatek prevail, she would then face one of Raducanu, Cristian, or Krejcikova in Friday’s quarter-final.

However, rain is also forecast for Seoul on Wednesday, meaning Raducanu, Cristian & co could yet face further delays in the tournament.

The good news for the tournament is that Thursday and Friday currently have clear forecasts as things stand, which would allow the event to catch up on matches should they face further delays.

Read Next: Aryna Sabalenka & Iga Swiatek set to break controversial WTA Rankings rule for second straight year