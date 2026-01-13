Emma Raducanu would have been hoping to close out her first win of 2026 at the Hobart International on Tuesday — only for the weather gods to scupper her chances.

Riding a four-match losing streak heading into the WTA 250 event, top seed Raducanu was handed the chance to get back to winning ways with a favourable opening-round match against wildcard Camila Osorio.

The top seed in Hobart, Raducanu got off to a strong start with a dominant opening set against her Colombian opponent, only for Osorio to fight back in the second set.

However, Osorio’s momentum may have been dented by inclement weather in Hobart, with the score 6-2, 2-4 in Raducanu’s favour when the match was postponed on Tuesday night.

Why was the match postponed?

The weather had held out throughout most of the day in Hobart, with Peyton Stearns, Tatjana Maria and Wang Xinyu among those to pick up wins at the WTA 250 event on Tuesday.

However, it began raining midway through Raducanu’s match versus Osorio on Tuesday, and — with the rain set to last throughout the night — the tournament organisers made the decision to postpone the conclusion of the match until Wednesday.

The final expected match of the day between qualifier Oksana Selekhmeteva and eighth seed Magda Linette has also been postponed.

When will Raducanu and Osorio resume play?

More rain is forecast for Hobart on Wednesday, meaning it is possible that Raducanu, Osorio, and other players competing at the tournament could yet face further delays.

However, Raducanu and Osorio have been provisionally scheduled to resume their contest as the second match on Centre Court on Wednesday [January 14].

Play is scheduled to start at the tournament at midday local time [01:00 UK time or 20:00 US East Coast Time] on Wednesday, with a contest between Rebecca Sramkova and wildcard Taylah Preston.

That will then be followed by the resumption of Raducanu versus Osorio, which has a not before 02:00 local time starting point.

The winner of the match will go on to face Magdalena Frech in the second round.

How will the delay affect their campaigns?

The winner of Raducanu versus Osorio could now face a build-up of matches, should they go deep across the rest of the event.

The second-round match versus Frech has not been scheduled for Wednesday, meaning the victorious player will be able to rest throughout the rest of the day.

However, one of Raducanu or Osorio will then potentially face having to play their round two, quarter-final, semi-final, and final matches in the space of three days.

The final of the Hobart International is traditionally played on Saturday, meaning the two finalists have time to head to the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Action in Melbourne will begin on Sunday, January 18 — just one day after the Hobart final.

