Jannik Sinner is the man in form and looks unbeatable.

With Carlos Alcaraz out of action, there are few who would bet against Jannik Sinner in any match at the moment.

The Italian, who looked to be on the back foot to his rival after the Australian Open, has been in relentless form since the first Grand Slam of the year and has not tasted defeat since February.

Sinner is on a charge, particularly in ATP 1000 events, and as he looks to be on course for a maiden Madrid Open title, he also appears set to beat his own record for consecutive matches won.

His victory over Cam Norrie in the fourth round in Spain signalled the 20th consecutive match won by Sinner, a run that stretches back to the start of Indian Wells, and he is now just six matches away from equalling his personal best.

The World No 1 went 26 unbeaten from September 2024 to May 2025, a run that ended in the final of the Italian Open and it is at that tournament where Sinner could well surpass his previous best.

Should Sinner win in Madrid, he would leave Spain on a winning streak of 23 and head for his home tournament as the top seed.

While in Rome, Sinner will contest up to six matches and he could equal his 26 tally in the round of 16. Should he win the tournament, his win streak will be up at 29 and he will start to approach some of the all-time best winning runs.

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To crack the top 10, Sinner needs to achieve 35 consecutive victories which would put him level with Roger Federer in 2005 and Thomas Muster in 1995. Sinner could reach that number if he wins every match between now and the semi-final of Roland Garros. Winning the final would put him on 36 and level with Jimmy Connors’ 1975 effort.

The longest winning streak in the Open era belongs to Bjorn Borg who put together a run of 49 consecutive wins in 1978, a year before he went 48 matches unbeaten. So Sinner still has some way to go to reach that mark.

In terms of this century, the longest winning run belongs to Novak Djokovic in 2010 who went 43 unbeaten.

Federer’s best effort was 41 in 2006 while Rafa Nadal’s was 32 in 2008.

Sinner’s current winning streak in full:

1. Dalibor Svrcina 6–1, 6–1 (Indian Wells)

2. Denis Shapovalov 6–3, 6–2 (Indian Wells)

3. Joao Fonseca 7–6, 7–6 (Indian Wells)

4. Learner Tien 6–1, 6–2 (Indian Wells)

5. Alexander Zverev 6–2, 6–4 (Indian Wells)

6. Daniil Medvedev 7–6, 7–6 (Indian Wells)

7. Damir Dzumhur 6–3, 6–3 (Miami Open)

8. Corentin Moutet 6–1, 6–4 (Miami Open)

9. Alex Michelsen 7–5, 7–6 (Miami Open)

10. Frances Tiafoe 6–2, 6–2 (Miami Open)

11. Alexander Zverev 6–3, 7–6 (Miami Open)

12. Jiri Lehecka 6–4, 6–4 (Miami Open)

13. Ugo Humbert 6–3, 6–0 (Monte Carlo Masters)

14. Tomas Machac 6–1, 6–7, 6–3 (Monte Carlo Masters)

15. Felix Auger-Aliassime 6–3, 6–4 (Monte Carlo Masters)

16. Alexander Zverev 6–1, 6–4 (Monte Carlo Masters)

17. Carlos Alcaraz 7–6, 6–3 (Monte Carlo Masters)

18. Benjamin Bonzi 6–7, 6–1, 6–4 (Madrid Open)

19. Elmer Moller 6–2, 6–3 (Madrid Open)

20. Cameron Norrie 6–2, 7–5 (Madrid Open)

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