Alexandra Eala has decided represent the Philippines at the 2026 Asian Games this year, rather than play the penultimate Masters tournament of the WTA Tour calendar at the China Open.

“Before that, I believe I’ll be in Singapore. But yeah, I love playing and competing with the Philippine team,” said Eala at the US Open of her decision to play the Asian Games.

“You know, the SEA games, the Asian Games I’ve also done. I think it’s a really fun environment and I love being with the team especially this last SEA games in December.

“I had such a great time and I think they’re really memories that stick with me and and, you know, the Asian Games happens once every four years and I just found myself drawn to competing in that aside from other stuff.”

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Eala could receive a WTA Tour fine for not playing the China Open as all the Masters events on the calendar are mandatory for players if they are not injured.

Nevertheless, Eala has made her decision and her teammates for the Asian Games have now been confirmed by the Philippine Tennis Association.

Eala is set to play alongside Francis Casey Alcantara, Shaira Hope Rivera, Tennielle Madis, and Stefi Marithe Aludo at the Japanese tournament.

Philippines tennis team at the 2026 Asian Games

Alexandra Eala

Francis Casey Alcantara

Shaira Hope Rivera

Tennielle Madis

Stefi Marithe Aludo

The 21-year-old is undoubtedly the star of the team, but each of the other members have tasted success representing the Philippines previously.

Alcantara has collected nine medals for the Philippines across the SEA Games and the Asian Games, despite never breaking into the top 700 of the ATP Tour.

Rivera, meanwhile, has won a SEA Games Bronze and represented the Philippines on Billie Jean King Cup action, while won two bronze medals at the 2025 SEA Games.

The 19-year-old also played the inaugural Philippine Women’s Open earlier this year, losing to Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the first round of the WTA 125 event.

Stefi Marithe Aludo, the youngest player on the team at 17-year-old, played the qualifying of the Philippine Women’s Open, but lost at the last stage.

In a press release, PHILTA Secretary General John Rey Tiangco said: “PHILTA is fielding a strong and competitive team for the Asian Games, led by Alex Eala alongside some of the country’s best tennis players.”

The Asian Games runs between the 19th September to the 4th October, with the tennis set to begin on the 27th September. That is the same day as the Singapore Open, which Eala is playing, so there will be a quick turnaround for the star if she reaches the final.