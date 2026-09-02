Carlos Alcaraz’s parents have played a big role in his development as a young man and a tennis player and they have remained at the heart of his story during his rise to the top of the sport.

Alcaraz is back in action at the US Open after a long spell away from tennis with a wrist injury he sustained at the Barcelona Open in April.

It was no surprise to see Alcaraz’s parents in a prominent position in his player box for his first round match in New York, with father Carlos Snr a key figure in his life.

A former player, Alcaraz’s father has overseen the development of his son’s career and he is rumoured to be a pivotal member of the team that makes key decisions on his son’s career.

Reports in Spain claim Carlos Snr played a role in the discussions over the decision to part company with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero at the end of last season and he is also prominent in the set-up of the Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Academy training camps.

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A former professional tennis player, Carlos Snr didn’t realise his dreams on court, but his son has certainly given him some incredible highs after winning seven Grand Slam titles in double quick time.

Alcaraz’s month is Virginia Garfia, who appears to be keen to avoid being in the glare of the spotlight.

Garfia is originally from Sevilla and she married Carlos Alcaraz Senior when she was in her 20s and they settled in Murcia.

The couple could have a second tennis champion on their hands as Carlos’ younger brother Jaime is a highly promising junior, who is setting his sights one joining his sibling on the ATP Tour.

When Carlos speaks about his family, it’s clear how much they mean to him and how significant they have been in his story so far.

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“My family, my friends are nice,” said Alcaraz. “For me, it’s really, really important. As I said, doing great in tennis because of the people that I have around.

“There’s no food like my mother’s anywhere in the world. That’s for sure.

“Honestly, to go back home and be with my family, to be with them again and eat with them.

“I miss it. I miss those routines of being in my village and with my friends, being at home, not doing much, you know? Just enjoy having that feeling of being at ease with them and having a few laughs.

“When I finish a tournament, it doesn’t matter if I win or not, I just want to get home to be with my family.

“To them I am not a big tennis star, just a normal guy. One of the things about tennis is that you travel a lot and my dad and older brother come with me.”

Behind every great champion is generally a solid family base and that is certainly th story with the Alcaraz clan.

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