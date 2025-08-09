Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are currently the only two players to have qualified for the season closer.

The first two players for the ATP Finals have already been confirmed, with Jannik Sinner joining Carlos Alcaraz in the season-ending tournament.

Even with missing three months due to a doping ban, Sinner has amassed enough points to ensure he finishes no lower than seventh in the year-end rankings, mathematically guaranteeing him a spot at the showpiece event alongside Alcaraz.

What is the ATP Finals?

The ATP Finals is the season-ending championship of the ATP Tour.

The top seven ranked players automatically qualify, while the eighth spot is reserved for any player who wins a Grand Slam but is ranked between ninth and twentieth. If that does not happen, then the eighth-ranked player takes the final spot.

After the players have been decided, they are split into two groups of four and play three round-robin matches against the others in their group.

After those matches, the top two progress to the semi-finals in a knockout format.

Since 2021, the tournament has been held in Turin, Italy, at the Palasport Olimpico and will be held between November 9 and 16.

Who has already qualified for the 2025 tournament?

Just two players have currently qualified: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz was the first to qualify, doing so in July, while Sinner confirmed his spot in early August.

The finals could well decide who ends the year as World No. 1, with Alcaraz currently on 7,550 points to Sinner’s 6,010.

Who is in the hunt?

Beyond those two, there is quite a drop-off, with Alexander Zverev on less than half the points of Alcaraz.

The German has 3,690 points heading into the week of August 11, with Canadian Open champion Ben Shelton in fourth.

Novak Djokovic is currently fifth, with Taylor Fritz and Jack Draper in sixth and seventh.

Alex de Minaur is in the uncertain eighth spot, but that should still be good enough for a place in the tournament, provided no player ranked between ninth and 20th wins the US Open.

Who won it last year?

Jannik Sinner won his first ATP Finals trophy last season, defeating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Before that, he reached the final in 2023 but lost to Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian has won the tournament the most times in history, doing so on seven occasions, including four consecutive titles between 2012 and 2015.

Do the women take part?

As it is for the ATP Tour, women do not take part but they do have their own version – the WTA Finals.

As with the men, the top eight players compete in a group stage before the knockout tournament.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is currently the only player to have qualified.

