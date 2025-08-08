Who is Emma Raducanu’s next opponent Olga Danilovic?

Olga Danilovic and Emma Raducanu will face off for the first time this week.

Emma Raducanu kicks off her Cincinnati Open with a match against Olga Danilovic but who is the player currently ranked No.43 in the world?

Having most recently reached the third round of the National Bank Open, Raducanu’s 2025 season continues this week as she competes in the Cincinnati Open for the first time.

Entering at the Round of 64, she will face Serbian Olga Danilovic first up.

Who is Olga Danilovic?

In a snapshot, Olga Danilovic is a Serbian tennis player who is currently ranked No.43 in the world.

She was born in Belgrade, where she continues to reside, in January 2001, making her 24 years old. She is left handed and 5′11½ tall.

To date, she has earned $2,482,789 in prize money and has a singles record of 218 wins to 129 defeats. Her best grand slam performance is the fourth round which she reached at the French Open last year and the Australian Open earlier this year.

Meanwhile she has reached the second round of both Wimbledon and the US Open.

She is coached by Alejandro García Cenzano and mentored by Pepo Clavet.

What was Olga Danilovic’s early career like?

Danilovic was a name on everyone’s lips a few years ago after she won her first WTA title in Moscow in 2018 as a 17-year-old, beating fellow teen Anastasia Potapova in the final to become the first woman born in the 21st century to win a WTA tournament.

That came after a stellar junior career which saw her win three junior doubles Grand Slam titles – at the French Open in 2016, and Wimbledon and the US Open in 2017.

Her career stalled after that though with plenty of tough moments and setbacks since winning the title in Moscow.

She lost in Grand Slam qualifying in her first six attempts to reach a major main draw, before finally breaking her duck at the 2021 Australian Open – ultimately progressing to the second round.

But consistently reaching major main draws remained a challenge for her, with just four Grand Slam main draw appearances by the end of 2023.

It also took her some time to come close to matching her Moscow run, with her second WTA final coming at the Swiss Open in July 2022 – where she lost to Petra Martic in the final.

In 2024, she tasted success again with a title at the 2024 Guangzhou Open.

What about her background?

Danilovic is no stranger to the sporting world.

Her father, Sasha Danilovic, was a huge basketball star during his career and was widely considered one of the best European basketballers of the 1990s.

He was part of the Yugoslavian team that claimed a silver medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, while he also played for the Miami Heat for two years.

Meanwhile, her mum, Svetlana, is a high-profile sports reporter back in Serbia.

Olga Danilovic is a Novak Djokovic superfan

Given she is from Serbia, it is no surprise that Novak Djokovic is Danilovic’s tennis hero.

Speaking to OK Tennis in 2017, she said: “I was watching Novak Djokovic on TV, I don’t remember if it was during Roland Garros or Wimbledon but it was during the beginning of summertime. I felt that could be a nice sport so I tried it.

“He was my idol and will be my idol forever. I love him for his game, his attitude, his life, his achievements, everything. I think everyone should have the passion he always shows. I can’t say anything else apart from that he’s the best.”

The pair have since played in doubles tournaments together and will do so again at the upcoming US Open.

What titles has Olga Danilovic won?

Still at the early stages of her tennis career, Danilovic does not have a huge amount of silverware just yet.

She has won two WTA titles including the 2024 Guangzhou Open and the 2018 Moscow River Cup.

Like Raducanu, she has never played at the Cincinnati Open before this year. Danilovic began her tournament with a straight sets win over Katie Boulter.

Emma Raducanu v Olga Danilovic Head-to-Head

Raducanu and Danilovic have never before played each other meaning the Cincinnati game will be the first time they have met across the court.

