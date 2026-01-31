Emma Raducanu will begin her first tournament post-Australian Open – the Transylvania Open – as the top seed, with the nearest-ranked opponent the world No 35 Jaqueline Cristian.

The Brit has had a somewhat slow start to the 2026 season, with two victories and three losses.

The United Cup saw her fall to Maria Sakkari en route to the United Kingdom’s loss to Greece at the mixed event.

At the Hobart International, Raducanu defeated Camila Osorio, before being stunned by Taylah Preston in the quarter-finals.

Most recently, she began her Australian Open campaign with a confident 6-4, 6-1 victory over Mananchaya Sawangkaew and then fell to Anastasia Potapova in straight sets in her subsequent match.

After the loss, it was announced that Raducanu would be splitting with her main coach, Francisco Roig.

The pair had joined forces during a post-Wimbledon trial period, with the Spaniard having been part of Rafael Nadal’s team for over 20 years.

Now, she will attempt to re-ignite her season against Greet Minnen at the Transylvania Open, which takes place from February 1 – 7.

Who is Greet Minnen?

Born on August 14, 1997 in Turnhout Belgium, Minnen has been on the WTA Tour for almost eight years.

As a junior, she reached the girls’ doubles final of the 2015 Australian Open, playing alongside Katharina Hobgarski.

Minnen’s main-draw debut began in sensational fashion after winning the 2018 edition of the Luxembourg Open, partnering up with Alison Van Uytvanck.

Despite not enjoying immediate singles success, she reached the third round of the 2021 US Open as a lucky loser. En route, she defeated Nadia Podoroska and Liudmila Samsonova before losing to Bianca Andreescu.

At the 2022 edition of Wimbledon, the Belgian beat former champion Garbine Muguruza in the opening round – marking her first top 10 victory.

She also went on to beat Venus Williams at the 2023 US Open and reached the third round, breaking into the world’s top 70.

In 2024, she collected her first victories at WTA-1000 level and garnered six total top-50 victories.

Last season, Minnen won her maiden WTA 125 tournament at the Birmingham Open, prevailing over Linda Fruhvirtova in the final.

What has Minnen done in 2026?

Minnen reached the final round of Australian Open qualifying, ultimately losing to Linda Klimovicova.

Two weeks later, she also fell to Elizara Yaneva at the W75 Porto event in Northern Portugal.

Minnen’s prize money, match win-loss, and ranking history

Minnen has collected $3,264,094 across her professional career, with the majority of the income stemming from her doubles success.

Overall, she has won 385 matches and lost 225.

In October 2023, the Belgian reached a career-high ranking of world No 59, and currently sits as the world No 123.

Previous record against Raducanu

Raducanu and Minnen have met on one occasion, with the Brit prevailing 7-6(5), 6-2 in November 2018 at the Wirral 25k event.

