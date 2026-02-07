After a straight-sets defeat at the Transylvania Open, Emma Raducanu turns her attention to the Qatar Open which begins this week.

The 23-year-old is seeking a quick recovery after a resounding 0-6, 2-6 defeat to Sorana Cirstea in what was her first singles final since the 2021 US Open.

But there is little time for Raducanu to rest as she is scheduled to appear in the round of 64 of the Watar Oprn that begins on Monday in Doha.

There are also fitness concerns with Raducanu playing the Romanian final just 24 hours after her semi-final civvotu. The effect of such a schedule was notable with the Briton taking a medical break after losing the first and a doctor was seen testing her blood pressure on-court.

Raducanu has not pulled out of the Qatar Open as it stands so this is who she will play first up:

Who is Emma Raducanu’s next opponent?

After her disappearance in Romania, Raducanu’s next opponent is World No.80 Camila Osorio.

The Colombian is just 13 months older than her British counterpart and currently has a record of 224 wins to 143 losses in her singles career.

Osorio has won three singles titles on the WTA Tour so far all of which came in her home country as she won a streak of Copa Colsanitas trophies.

This year, she has already won the Philippine Women’s Open but was defeated in her first round of the Australian Open, losing 4-6, 7-5, 5-7 to Ann Li.

Have the pair faced each other before?

This is will be a familiar match-up as the two have already met this year at the Hobart International in January.

During their Round of 32 tie, Raducanu was the winner via a 6-3, 7-6 scoreline in what was their second match together.

The first meeting came back in 2022 at the Washington Open in which Raducanu again won, this time by a scoreline of 7-6, 7-6 in the round of 16.

What is Emma Raducanu’s record at the Qatar Open?

This will be Raducanu’s third entry to this tournament but she has yet to make it past the first round.

In 2024, she was a wildcard entry but lost to Anhelina Kalinina, including a first set bagel.

Last season, she again took part as a wildcard entry but lost 3-6, 5-7 to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

