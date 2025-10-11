Valentin Vacherot has created one of the biggest tennis shocks in recent years by reaching the Shanghai Masters final, with his girlfriend sharing the limelight with him during his incredible run of wins.

The No 204 beat Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 to become the lowest-ranked finalist in ATP Masters 1000 history (since 1990), with his stunning performance helped by Djokovic’s ailing physical performance at the other end of the court.

Vacherot secured a rise into the top 100 of the ATP Rankings when he beat Holger Rune in the quarter-finals, but this win against Djokovic took the qualifier’s story to the next level.

“I’m not realising what has happened, so I can’t give any words on it. This is just crazy,” said Vacherot. “

“First of all, to just be on the other side of the court (to Djokovic) was an unbelievable experience. I think I’ve got so much to learn from this match, from him. Even for myself, I’ve got a lot to keep.

“It was an hour and 40 minutes of pure joy, even though not many people wanted me to keep going. He’s really appreciated here. He has won four times. I got a bit lost in all his titles when they were announcing him, but it was an unreal experience.

“Now I’m probably just going to enjoy the win tonight and think about the final tomorrow.”

While the Monaco-born Vacherot snatched the limelight and most of the headlines in the tennis world over the last few days, the TV camera in Shanghai has focused its gaze on his girlfriend Emily Snyder.

The stunning partner of Vacherot has been a huge supporter of her man in Shanghai and her Instagram account confirms this week is not just a dream story for the Monégasque player.

Emily has been travelling the world with Vacherot for the last few years and her social media account highlights images of their travels.

She has a little over 7,500 followers, but that number is likely to rise if Vacherot builds on his breakthrough week heading into 2026.

After playing in qualifying in Shanghai, this run to the final will ensure Vacherot is guaranteed entry to all the Grand Slam tournaments in 2026 and he will also get a chance to play in much higher ranking events that could see him boost his ranking further.

If he can maintain the brilliant form that has seen him pick up some deserved wins in Shanghai, Snyder will need to get used to the attention of the cameras as this story has gone up several levels.

