Having faced Nadal and Djokovic, Federer is not bad at working out how to beat the best.

Roger Federer is set for his busiest week in tennis since he hung up his racket at the Laver Cup in 2022.

The Swiss icon is set to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island between the 27th and 29th August, alongside Mary Carillo.

As well as entering the illustrious Hall of Fame, Federer is also set to return to the US Open during its ‘Opening Week’ to play an exhibition doubles match.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is set to play alongside Andy Roddick John McEnroe, and Andre Agassi on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, August 25th.

Federer is already at Flushing Meadows and he has been added to the practice session alongside a former top 10 player on the ATP Tour.

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The Swiss star is set to hit alongside Lorenzo Musetti on Arthur Ashe on Monday, August 24th, between 3pm and 4pm.

Musetti is one of the highest ranked players to use a one-handed backhand, which was one of Federer’s most iconic shots during his ATP Tour domination.

The pair are set to follow Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina on Arthur Ashe Stadium as the married couple prepare for their appearance in the US Open mixed doubles.

As for Federer, even his practise sessions are set to be well-attended, as he is still one of the biggest draws in the sport.

Federer is a US Open legend, having won the tournament five times in a row between 2004 and 2008, a feat that has never been matched in the Open Era.

He never won the tournament again, but he ended his career with an exceptional win-loss record at the Flushing Meadows event.

Federer won 89 of his 103 matches at the US Open, which gives him a winning rate of 86%. That makes it his second best-performing Grand Slam by that ratio, behind only the Australian Open.

His last competitive appearance at the US Open came in 2019, where he reached the quarter finals of the Grand Slam.

Federer defeated the likes of Dan Evans, David Goffin, and Sumit Nagal, before becoming unstuck in the last eight against Grigor Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian defeated Federer in five sets to end his time at one of his best performing events.

Federer played the US Open 24 times during his incredible career, and yet, he was never once knocked out of the first round. His earliest main draw exit came in 2000, when he was just 19 years of age, where he was beaten in the third round by Juan Carlos Ferrero.

As well as winning the Grand Slam on five occasions, Federer also reached a further three semi finals and three quarter finals, so he was very dominant at the New York tourament.