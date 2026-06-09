Serena Williams is set to play doubles with Victoria Mboko at Queen’s, but she could be set to change partners for her next tournament on the grass.

Williams has been confirmed to play doubles Queen’s and the Berlin Open, but she is yet to confirm her doubles partner for the German event.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion could not have better choices for the Berlin Open, as eight of the top 10 are set to play the grass court tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina, and Victoria Mboko will all play in Berlin, but Williams could have her eyes on someone else.

According to tennis journalist Jon Wertheim, Williams is reportedly eyeying up an eye-catching doubles partnership with Coco Gauff in Berlin.

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On Served, Wertheim revealed: “She has plenty of choices in Berlin. I heard she’s lobbying. Ah f*** it, I’ll just say it. I hear she would like to play with Coco [Gauff] in Berlin!”

However, Wertheim is unconvinced that Gauff will be keen to play doubles with one of her idols for one key reason.

He continued: “Coco is trying to win Wimbledon; it’s a big distraction. We will see if that actually happens.”

It would not be unsurprising for Gauff to turn down the chance to play doubles with Williams, as her 2026 season is yet to catch alight six months in.

The star has dropped down to World No. 7 in the WTA Tour rankings and she is yet to win a title this season.

Gauff was knocked out of the quarter-finals of the Australian Open earlier this year and she was stunned by Anastasia Potapova in the round of 32 at Roland Garros.

With just two more chances to claim a Grand Slam this season, Wimbledon is looking mighty important for the star as she looks to turn around her season.

The World No. 7 has a poor record at Wimbledon over the years, having never reached past the fourth round of the grass court Grand Slam. At last year’s event, she was knocked out of the first round by Dayana Yastremska.

With no points to defend at the Grand Slam, it could be very important as she tries to climb back up the WTA Tour rankings.

It will not be an easy task, however, considering Gauff’s record at Wimbledon. The American holds a 65% win rate at Wimbledon, which is far and away her worst-performing Grand Slam.

If she adds in a headline grabbing Williams doubles partnership before the major event, it could have disastrous effects for the two-time Grand Slam champion.