Jannik Sinner and his team are determined to get to the bottom of the illness that resulted in his collapse in the second round of the French Open as they have scheduled another round of tests at hospital.

World No 1 Sinner was the hot favourite to win this year’s title at Roland Garros as he started the tournament on the back of winning five consecutive ATP Masters 1000 titles and, after breezing into the second round, he was in cruise control against Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

The Italian stormed into a 6-3, 6-2, 5-3 lead and came out to serve for the match, but he could barely move and won only another two games as Cerundolo came away with a remarkable 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Many felt the 24-year-old simply struggled to come to grips with the heat in Paris, but Sinner revealed during his post-match press conference that he felt unwell when he woke up on the morning of the match.

“I felt unwell, my head was spinning, and I had no more energy. Nothing was coming out,” he explained. “I tried to serve for the match, but I didn’t have much left.

“I let the fourth set go, then the first game of the fifth was tough, I couldn’t hold on anymore, and everything started going downhill.

“I felt it this morning. I didn’t sleep very well and was already struggling a bit when I woke up.”

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According to Italian media, Sinner underwent a series of tests at J|Medical in Turin – Serie A club Juventus’ modern medical facility – last week and then took a short holiday with his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic

The latest scheduled medical tests are being conducted at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and he could be asked to return to the hospital on Tuesday, should more scans be required.

Various theories have been floated about why Sinner collapsed with former British No 1 Greg Rusedski suggesting he might have been suffering from a virus.

Former world No 1 Andre Agassi felt there might be “a flaw in that kind of preparation because there’s something you can do about that”, stating on TNT Sports America: “He needs to figure out what to change. He may need to bring someone in. It’s got to be some form of hydration issue.

The four-time Grand Slam winner is expected to return to training on Wednesday with the focus switching from clay to grass.

Sinner will have an extended break between Roland Garros and Wimbledon has not signed up for any warm-up tournaments ahead of the grass-court Grand Slam.

His match against Cerundolo took place on 28 May while Wimbledon will only get underway on 29 July at the All England Club.