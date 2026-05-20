Jannik Sinner is taking a well-earned break following his trio of Masters titles on clay in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome, but he has still earned 50 ranking points ahead of Roland Garros.

Sinner has played every tournament possible on the clay so far, but it was certainly starting to show during his stint at the Italian Open on home soil.

The Italian looked bereft of energy in matches against Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev, after playing 17 matches in less than a month between April and May.

The star will not have at least a week off before he starts his Roland Garros campaign, where he can become the third youngest player to achieve the Career Grand Slam.

The eagle-eyed might have noticed that Sinner has collected a further 50 ATP Tour ranking points despite his inactivity between the Italian Open and Roland Garros.

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This is down to what the Italian did last year on the ATP Tour and it’s having a knock-on effect on his rankings as he continues to chase history this season.

Sinner received a penalty in the rankings for withdrawing from Hamburg last year, after losing the Italian Open final to Carlos Alcaraz in Rome.

A year later and the penalty has expired, which has enabled him to pick up his second round points from the Halle Open last year.

Sinner earned 50 points for playing the Halle Open as he was knocked out in the second round of the competition in surprising fashion.

The star defeated Yannick Hanfman in straight sets to pick up his first victory of the year on grass, but his tournament was ended in the next round.

The Italian was drawn against Alexander Bublik, who at the time was unseeded at the event. Despite their disparity in the rankings, Bublik was able to defeat Sinner and knock him out of the tournament.

Sinner took the first set 6-3, but Bublik responded superbly to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-4 to confirm his place in the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 event.

Bublik would go on to win the Halle Open, while Sinner would start his preparations for 2025 Wimbledon earlier than expected. That ended up working in the Italian’s favour, as he won his first Wimbledon title last year.

Sinner has opted not to play the Halle Open this year, so he will lose those 50 ranking points once again, but he has earned even more ground on Alcaraz in the ATP Tour rankings now.

The World No. 1 is currently 2790 ranking points above Alcaraz and the Spaniard is only going to lose ground now he is missing both Queen’s and Wimbledon. He will lose 2500 ranking points once those two tournaments come around, so he is unlikely to become World No. 1 again this season.