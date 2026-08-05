Jannik Sinner has once again undergone a series of medical tests as he spent several hours at a facility in Milan, but there is no reason to be concerned, according to Italian reports.

The five-time Grand Slam winner spent his entire Tuesday morning at the Physioclinic – a leading medical centre for physiotherapy evaluations and treatments – as he arrived at 08:00am and only departed after 12:00pm.

Four members from Sinner’s team accompanied him and it raised concerns about his fitness ahead of the North American hard-court swing, especially with his recent health woes in mind.

The world No 1 suffered an alarming collapse during his second-round clash at the French Open in May and he admitted after the defeat to Juan Manual Cerundolo that he was feeling ill on the morning of the match and also struggled with the heat.

He then underwent a series of tests ahead of Wimbledon, but was given the all-clear and he went on to successfully defend his title at the All England Club in July.

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But his latest visit to a medical facility certainly raised a few eyebrows, considering his struggles at Roland Garros.

However, Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport gave a positive update as they reported: “This scheduled check-up forms part of the routine management of a champion’s physical condition as he prepares to face a very intense second half of the season, but it inevitably attracts attention given the time of year and the upcoming events on American hard courts.”

Sinner also visited J Medical in Turin last week and he was photographed with a plaster to his knee, but he wore it as a precautionary measure and trained without any discomfort a few days later.

The Italian, of course, will make a delayed start to the North American hard-court swing as he opted to skip this week’s Canadian Open and will play only two events, the Cincinnati Open and US Open.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to depart for the United States on Sunday, 9 August with the Cincinnati Open – a tournament he won in 2024 and finished runner-up in 2025 – starting on 13 August.

He will be the top seed at the ATP Masters 1000 event with Alexander Zverev the second seed following defending champion Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the tournament.