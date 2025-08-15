Jannik Sinner is set to miss out on a significant amount of prize money at the end of the 2025 season due to an ATP Tour rule.

In 2022, the ATP Tour introduced profit sharing as a key part of its OneVision strategic plan.

According to the ATP website, profit sharing was “designed to align the financial interests of players and tournaments and give both parties an equal share in the sport’s success.”

Through this plan, the ATP offers extra prize money to players via the Bonus Pool, with $21 million on offer in 2025, which is up from $11.5 million in 2022.

For the 2025 season, the 30 players who earn the most ranking points across the nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments and the ATP Finals will qualify for the Bonus Pool.

Sinner was joint-16th in the latest 2025 Bonus Pool standings, which the ATP released on Monday.

Despite this, the world No 1 will not be eligible to earn a share of this year’s Bonus Pool because players who miss four mandatory Masters 1000 events in a season forfeit 100% of any Bonus Pool earnings.

Jannik Sinner News

Jannik Sinner reveals reason for rehiring fitness trainer he fired over his failed doping tests

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner among the star names set for a share of $18.3 million cash windfall

The Italian was banned from tennis between February 9 and May 4 this year for failing two doping tests in 2024, and he was forced to miss three mandatory Masters tournaments during this period: Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid. He also missed the non-mandatory Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo.

Sinner then chose to skip the Canadian Open in Toronto, a mandatory ATP 1000 event which was held from July 26 to August 7.

The four-time major winner is currently in action at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, which is just his second Masters tournament of the year after the Italian Open.

Casper Ruud questioned the ATP Bonus Pool rules in May and claimed players sometimes feel forced to compete when not fully fit.

“It’s a questionable system because on one hand you don’t want to show up injured, and you maybe give the spot to other one,” the Norwegian explained at the French Open.

“I’m not sure if you’re aware, but if you don’t play a mandatory event, they cut 25% of your year-end bonus.

“You’re kind of forcing players to show up injured or sick, or whatever, when that is not what I think is very fair.”

READ NEXT: Jannik Sinner posts some stunning statistics as he takes his dominance to another level

