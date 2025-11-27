The ATP Next Gen Finals in Jeddah are set to take place next month, and the field of rising stars set to be in action is slowly being set.

The tournament has already crowned an array of memorable champions in its short history, with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz both former winners, while Joao Fonseca lifted the title in 2024.

While Fonseca is not set to be in action in 2025, Jakub Mensik and Learner Tien are among the high-profile stars set to compete in an event that will see the hottest prospects in men’s tennis battle it out.

Why is Fonseca not in action?

Still only 19 years of age and ranked 24th in the world following a remarkable season, Fonseca would have qualified for the Next Gen ATP Finals comfortably, with only Mensik ranked ahead of him.

However, twelve months on from lifting the title, the Brazilian will not be back to defend his crown in 2025.

Fonseca — who won two ATP Tour titles in 2025 — is out of the event due to injury, choosing to prioritise his preparations for the 2026 season rather than risk further physical struggles.

A tournament statement read: “Joao Fonseca has withdrawn from the 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF as he continues to recover from an injury sustained at the end of the 2025 ATP Tour season. We wish Joao the best in his recovery and in his preparations for the 2026 ATP Tour season.”

Who will compete?

Though the reigning champion will not be in action, the tournament will be boosted by the presence of two other top 30 stars — Mensik and Tien.

Twenty-year-old Mensik is the top qualifier for the event with 2,180 points to his name for 2025, his year highlighted by his stunning run to the Miami Open title back in March.

The Czech, who sits at 19th in the year-end rankings, made his debut at the tournament in 2024, falling in the round-robin stage.

Also returning to the event in 2025 is US ace Tien, who was the runner-up to Fonseca in Jeddah last year.

A hugely impressive season has seen Tien reach a career-high of 28th in the ATP Rankings, with the American ending the year by winning his first ATP Tour title at the Moselle Open.

Tien was also a finalist at the China Open in September and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open as a qualifier back in January.

The third official qualifier to be announced is Belgian rising star Alexander Blockx, who sits fourth in the race to Jeddah and is currently 115th in the ATP Rankings.

The remaining qualifiers are set to be announced and confirmed across the next few days, with this the final week in which players can secure qualification points.

ATP Race to Jeddah (as of November 27, 2025)

1) Jakub Mensik, 2,180 — announced

2) Joao Fonseca, 1,635 — withdrawn

3) Learner Tien, 1,550 — announced

4) Alexander Blockx, 542 — announced

5) Dino Prizmic, 487

6) Martin Landaluce, 455

7) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, 450

8) Nishesh Basavareddy, 349

9) Rafael Jodar, 349

10) Rei Sakamoto, 318

