Aryna Sabalenka has safely made it through to the third round of Wimbledon, but she’s expressed disappointment with the Grand Slam for not budging on their dog policy.

Sabalenka would like to bring her dog, Ash, into Wimbledonbut the Grand Slam has a strict policy against allowing dogs into the hallowed grounds.

Asked about Wimbledon’s dog policy in her second round post-match press conference, the World No 1 said: “I don’t agree with that. I can understand why they made this decision.

“Obviously if the dog does something wrong inside of this historical place, probably going to take a bit of time to replace. They’re probably afraid of damages inside. I have to say all of our dogs are very well-trained.

“They’re not going to do anything wrong inside of this beautiful building. We have to change that,” continued Sabalenka. “It just sometimes hurts to leave him at the house by himself. He really get attached a lot. But he suffers staying alone.

“It really hurts my feeling. It’s just like little fluffy thing that always want cuddle and love. Going to the park with him, walking around, is also like some sort of meditation for me. Wimbledon, please, I beg you, let the dogs inside.”

Sabalenka has been backed by former World No 1 Martina Navratilova, who herself has been told she cannot bring her dog onto the Wimbledon grounds.

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Speaking on The Tennis Channel, Navratilova said: “I need to become the president so I can change the rule. The quarantine, that’s a baloney excuse, as is the grass. They just don’t want dogs here. But I think one day they will change. I’m a member here.

“I insist we must change his rules. These players give up so much to be on the road. At least they can bring their dog with them. And here they make it really complicated.”

So what is the reason given for the no dogs policy at Wimbledon?

According to Jon Wertheim, of The Tennis Channel, it’s down to quarantine policies and the grass on the grounds.

He said: “I was given two answers by the club. One is that there are some very strict pet quarantine policies in the UK. Also, the grass is an issue.

“Not just the grass courts, but the fields. Henman Hill behind us. It does not go well with dogs and grass and public spaces. So, alas, no dogs at Wimbledon. Aryna Sabalanka, her dog Ash will have to remain in her home.”

Wimbledon is often stubborn with its rule changes and the club often hold onto their traditions far longer than the other Grand Slams.

As it stands, the likes of Anna Kalinskaya and Sabalenka will have to try and win Wimbledon without the help of their four-legged friends.