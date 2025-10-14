Paris Masters tournament director Cedric Pioline has addressed whether Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will compete at this year’s edition of the event.

There are questions over the participation of each of Alcaraz, Sinner and Djokovic — the three biggest stars in the men’s game — at the year’s final Masters tournament.

The 2025 Paris Masters, which will be held from October 27 to November 2, will be the first edition of the prestigious indoor tournament staged at the Paris La Defense Arena. The event was held at the Accor Arena from 1986 to 2024.

Alcaraz has not played since winning the Japan Open in Tokyo last month having suffered an ankle injury in the first of his five matches during his title run.

The world No 1 pulled out of the Shanghai Masters, but he is set to return to play the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia this week.

Sinner, the world No 2, retired during his third round match in Shanghai due to cramping. The Italian will also play the Six Kings Slam, but a report in Italy claimed he will skip the Paris Masters and the Davis Cup Finals.

Djokovic, meanwhile, suffered from physical issues of his own throughout his run to the semi-finals in Shanghai. Like Alcaraz and Sinner, Djokovic will feature at the Six Kings Slam.

The Serbian’s schedule for the rest of 2025 is uncertain, besides his entry into the new ATP 250 event in Athens. The fact the Athens event will be held the week after the Paris Masters casts doubt over the tennis great’s participation in the French capital.

Both Sinner and Djokovic missed the Paris Masters in 2024, while Alcaraz competed.

In an interview with AFP, Pioline declared that he was “confident” Alcaraz and Sinner would feature at this year’s tournament.

“The thousand ATP points awarded to the winner will weigh heavily,” said the two-time Grand Slam finalist.

“Naturally, all the players are physically exhausted because it’s the end of the season.”

Pioline, a former world No 5, also expressed his hope that Djokovic will fight for another title at the Paris Masters.

“It would be fantastic [if Djokovic] was among the players who could have their name written on the prize list at two different venues,” the Frenchman said.

Djokovic won a record seventh Paris Masters crown in 2023.

Pioline also addressed the prospect of French star Arthur Fils — who has played just two matches since May — competing in Paris.

“I believe there is a real desire on his part to be able to return to competition before the end of the season,” the Frenchman added.

