Wim Fissette has declared that both he and Iga Swiatek “wanted and worked for more” after the Polish star revealed that the pair had ended their coach-player partnership.

Former world No 1 Swiatek announced on social media that she and Fissette had parted ways, saying that she had “decided to take a different path” to the Belgian coach.

“It was an intense time full of challenges and many important experiences,” Swiatek wrote. “I’m grateful for his support, experience, and everything we achieved together – including one of my biggest dreams in sport.”

The split comes after Swiatek’s shock 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 defeat to world No 50 Magda Linette in her opening match at the 2026 Miami Open last week.

The world No 3 has endured a difficult 2026 campaign so far by her lofty standards, having amassed a 12-6 record and not progressed past the quarter-finals at any tournament.

Swiatek had worked with Fissette since October 2024. Fissette has coached a host of other WTA Tour stars, including Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka, Zheng Qinwen and Naomi Osaka.

The highlight of Swiatek’s collaboration with Fissette was winning her maiden Wimbledon title in July last year, which was her sixth Grand Slam title overall. The 24-year-old also claimed titles in Cincinnati and Seoul during her time with Fissette.

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In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Fissette reacted to his departure from Swiatek’s team.

“You never know where life will take you and the ones you meet along the way,” wrote the 46-year-old.

“In 2018, I met Iga at the Wimbledon Champions Dinner after she won juniors. Seven years later, we won it together. A nice story.

“We both wanted and worked for more but shared important moments and lessons. Iga, I now wish you good luck and success in what’s next. I’m sure you will have it.

“Of course, a kind thanks to Iga’s fans, especially the Polish community for the support. I met many of you in person and appreciate the true passion you have for the sport. I hope it only continues to grow in the country.

“With my family here with me, I reflect on the kind messages I’ve received, and I’m really looking forward to the future.”

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