Aryna Sabalenka will be the top seed for the second consecutive major at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, while Iga Swiatek will occupy her lowest major seeding position in over four years.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka has been the WTA world No 1 since October last year and was the top seed at a major for the first time in her career at the 2025 Australian Open. The Belarusian was a runner-up at both the Australian Open and the French Open this year. Sabalenka is also among the top favourites to win Wimbledon this year.

Coco Gauff will be the No 2 seed for the second straight Grand Slam event following her victory at the 2025 French Open.

Jessica Pegula will be seeded third at a major for the fifth time in her career and second in a row following Roland Garros.

Jasmine Paolini, who was a Wimbledon runner-up last year, will return to the All England Club as the No 4 seed.

Zheng Qinwen, Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva will be seeded fifth, sixth and seventh respectively at the grass-court Grand Slam.

Five-time major champion and former world No 1 Swiatek will be the No 8 seed as she enters a Grand Slam with her lowest ranking since the 2021 French Open.

The Pole was the No 1 seed for a streak of 11 consecutive majors from the 2022 French Open to the 2024 US Open, before she dropped to second at the 2025 Australian Open and fifth at the 2025 French Open.

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The top 10 seeds will all be aiming to win a maiden Wimbledon crown, with world No 11 Elena Rybakina set to be the highest-seeded former winner.

Reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova, who will be seeded 17th, is the only other Wimbledon champion among the 32 seeds.

A quarter of the seeded players in the women’s singles draw — eight of 32 — will be American: Gauff, Pegula, Keys, Emma Navarro, Amanda Anisimova, Sofia Kenin, Ashlyn Krueger and McCartney Kessler.

No players who would have been seeded in the women’s singles event have withdrawn from Wimbledon as things stand.

2025 Wimbledon women’s singles seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Coco Gauff

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Zheng Qinwen

6. Madison Keys

7. Mirra Andreeva

8. Iga Swiatek

9. Emma Navarro

10. Paula Badosa

11. Elena Rybakina

12. Diana Shnaider

13. Amanda Anisimova

14. Elina Svitolina

15. Karolina Muchova

16. Daria Kasatkina

17. Barbora Krejcikova

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova

19. Liudmila Samsonova

20. Jelena Ostapenko

21. Beatriz Haddad Maia

22. Donna Vekic

23. Clara Tauson

24. Elise Mertens

25. Magdalena Frech

26. Marta Kostyuk

27. Magda Linette

28. Sofia Kenin

29. Leylah Fernandez

30. Linda Noskova

31. Ashlyn Krueger

32. McCartney Kessler

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