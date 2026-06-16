Men’s tennis is likely to get a bit more “chaotic” following a hugely unpredictable and exciting French Open.

That is according to tennis content creator and commentator Gill Gross, who feels the “stability” of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s dominance in 2025 has not been repeated this year.

The duo split the Grand Slams last year, and while Alcaraz triumphed in Australia, Sinner – who has won all five of this year’s Masters events – fell in the second round at Roland Garros, as question marks over his conditioning sprang up again.

With the Spaniard set to miss Wimbledon due to injury, Sinner being desperate to win his first major in a year, and more consistent players such as Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz having on-and-off seasons, Gross thinks the coming months could throw in some surprise results.

Indeed, there were signs of this last year on the ATP Tour when Ben Shelton won his first Masters title in Canada and qualifier Valentin Vacherot did the same in Shanghai.

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Gross said on his YouTube channel, “I do wonder if Roland Garros is going to give way to a little bit of a period of chaos because I don’t think that… although we did have the Masters 1000 in Shanghai last year, and Canada was a little bit more open last year, with which obviously Ben Shelton won.

“I think there was still a general stability. And even after Sinner and Alcaraz, there was De Minaur and Fritz, for example, who had a very consistent year. [Novak] Djokovic has been really consistent in slams, but maybe that starts to fade a little bit.

“There are scenarios in which, after Sinner and Alcaraz, it’s still really unclear how long Carlos will be out, and it gets a lot more messy.

“I’m trying not to use negative words because I don’t think it’s a negative thing, but it’s going to start to be more mushy in terms of who’s the fifth-best player in the world versus the 15th. I think that gap might remain pretty small, and it’s going to be harder and harder to predict these kinds of things.”

While De Minaur and Shelton are at career-highs in the rankings in fifth and sixth respectively, Fritz is down in eighth, and other established players such as Casper Ruud and Lorenzo Musetti have fallen to 12th and 14th.

De Minaur is ninth in the race, while Fritz, who has had an injury-blighted season, is 28th, and Djokovic is 14th.

And of course, the biggest shakeup of all was Alexander Zverev finally winning his first Grand Slam by beating Flavio Cobolli in the Roland Garros final in five sets. Heading into Wimbledon, it is all to play for.

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