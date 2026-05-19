Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed the gutting news that he will not be able to play Queen’s and Wimbledon this year due to a wrist injury he suffered at the Barcelona Open.

The Spaniard has missed the majority of the clay court swing and now his next likely tournament return is set for the Canadian Open in July.

“My recovery is going well and I feel much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to be able to play, and that’s why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon,” he wrote on social media, confirming the news he would not play on grass this year.

“They are two really special tournaments for me and I’ll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!

The Grand Slam issued an immediate response by taking to social media, reacting to the news that its two-time champion will not be able to compete at the tournament.

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“We’ll miss you, Carlos Alcaraz,” they wrote on X with an image of the World No. 2’s statement.

Alcaraz is right to be upset about missing Wimbledon, as he has a fantastic record at the grass court major. The star has reached the final in the last three years, which has resulted in two wins.

The World No. 2 lost in four sets in last year’s final to Jannik Sinner, bringing an end to his extraordinary unbeaten record at the tournament, which began in 2023.

Alcaraz has also reached the fourth round and the second round, the latter of which saw him pick up his very first Wimbledon victory against Yasutaka Uchiyama in 2021.

As for Queen’s, Alcaraz has a exceptional record at the ATP 500 event. He’s won the event in two of the last three years, in 2023 and 2025. His only-ever defeat at the tournament came against Jack Draper, who knocked him out of the second round in straight sets.

That defeat to Draper ended the Spaniard’s 13-match winning streak on grass. He has an 89% win rate on the surface, having won 24 of his 27 matches.

Alcaraz’s withdrawal from Queen’s leaves a big hole at the tournament, with only Alex de Minaur, Draper, and Lorenzo Musetti now confiremd

The Spaniard will be a huge miss this grass court season and he will likely open the door for Jannik Sinner to win his second Wimbledon crown.

Sinner and Novak Djokovic will likely be the biggest challengers for the grass court Grand Slam this year, with the latter looking to win the 25th major of his career.